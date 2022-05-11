Act fast! Nintendo Switch falls to all-time low price of $259

Save $40 on the Nintendo Switch console

The Nintendo Switch is the best gaming console for anyone who likes to take their games to go. And if you act fast, you can get yourself one for a record low price.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Cons for $259 at Amazon. It normally retails for $299, so that's $40 in savings. This marks the Nintendo Switch's lowest price in history. It's one of the best gaming deals we've seen in a while. 

This Nintendo Switch price drop arrives on the same day as Nintendo's Indie World Showcase

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best game consoles to buy. It features a 1080p display, 32GB of storage and now wireless headphones support. The Switch's versatile design lets you go from playing on your TV or in handheld gaming mode. It's basically two consoles in one.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we got to check out the platform's robust game library. It offers latter-day fan favorites as well as third-party titles. With its sturdy, convertible design and ease of use, the Switch accommodates just about any style of play.

If you want the flexibility of gaming in both TV and handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch is the console you want.

There's no telling how long this rare Switch deal will last, so we recommend you act now.

