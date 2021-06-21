Act fast! Acer Chromebook Spin 713 with Core i5, 2K display is $429 in Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 can't stop and won't stop with the outrageous deals scattering across the web. If you're looking for a laptop that's easy to use but doesn't feel cheap, you need to check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, a premium Chromebook at a great discount.

Right now, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy for just $429 for a limited time.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $629 now $429

Grab the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $200 off while you can. This sleek premium Chromebook is packed an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and a gorgeous 2K display.View Deal

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review, we complimented the Spin 713 for its powerful performance, gorgeous 13.5-inch display and exceptional battery life. We already considered it affordable for a premium Chromebook, but this deal makes it doubly so.

If you need something that looks good and long lasting, you'll be hard pressed to find a Windows 10 laptop that can do that, but the Spin 713 lasts 11 hours and 54 minutes on a charge according to the Laptop Mag battery test.

There's a lot to love with this laptop, but there are some cons against it, including a shallow keyboard and lackluster speakers. If that's a deal breaker for you, you might want to look else where, but otherwise the Spin 713 offers a lot for the price.