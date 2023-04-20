Acer's Predator Triton 14 gets you an RTX 40-series for under $1,500 — a new budget gaming champ?

Acer announced its latest Predator Triton series laptops today; the Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14. Both all-CNC metal designs pack the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs combined with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs while also providing Mini LED panel options with immersive 16:10 aspect ratios.

Storage configurations range from 1TB to 4TB for the 17 X and 512GB or 1TB for the Triton 14. Both units have upgraded cooling systems and promise improved battery life. The Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14 will be available for purchase starting next month.

While the Triton 17X sounds impressive, the Predator Triton 14, packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for under $1,500 is a welcome affordable option among the numerous hyper-expensive RTX 40 series gaming laptops we've seen.

Let's take a closer look at the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Triton 14.

The Predator Triton 17 X

(Image credit: Future)

The all-new sleek and powerful Predator Triton 17 X pairs a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. It arrives ready for battle, powered by a 13th Gen Intel processor (up to the Core i9-13900HX). You will also find the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs all the way up to the 4090. The Triton 17 X can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

The Triton 17 X has a massive 17-inch WQXGA Mini LED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that clocks a blazing 250Hz with a claimed 1000 nits of brightness. Acer paired the Triton's powerful components with a state-of-the-art thermal solution to cool the thin gaming laptop components under pressure. The thermal design features a vapor chamber with a compressed cooling system, allowing it to handle the most demanding game in its sleek form factor. Acer uses Vortex Flow technology that employs a triple-fan cooling system that includes two custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans.

The Predator Triton 17 X measures 14.97 x 11.02 x 0.78/0.86 inches and weighs 6.61 beefy pounds. The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at $3,799.

Predator Triton 14

(Image credit: Future)

The Acer Predator Triton 14 is small but mighty and comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU options. Made with both gamers and creators in mind, the Triton 14 comes with a new 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) WQXGA (2560 x1600) Mini LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate. The display is DisplayHDR 600 certified, and Acer says it will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color range. I will add that the Triton 14 is one of the most affordable systems that pair an RTX 40 series GPU and a 13th Gen Intel CPU, starting at just under $1,500.

You can configure the Triton 14 with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Triton 14 has a full range of ports, including a MicroSD card reader for quickly offloading photos and videos. Its advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th GenAeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

The Triton 14 measures 12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74 inches and weighs 3.75 pounds. Making it an easy traveler for those who want to work and game on the go. The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,499.