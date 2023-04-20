Acer's Predator Triton 14 gets you an RTX 40-series for under $1,500 — a new budget gaming champ?

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Packed with powerful components, Acer's new Tritons have you covered.

Acer announces the latest Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14 laptops
(Image credit: Future)

Acer announced its latest Predator Triton series laptops today; the Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14. Both all-CNC metal designs pack the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs combined with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs while also providing Mini LED panel options with immersive 16:10 aspect ratios. 

Storage configurations range from 1TB to 4TB for the 17 X and 512GB or 1TB for the Triton 14. Both units have upgraded cooling systems and promise improved battery life. The Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14 will be available for purchase starting next month. 

While the Triton 17X sounds impressive, the Predator Triton 14, packed with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for under $1,500 is a welcome affordable option among the numerous hyper-expensive RTX 40 series gaming laptops we've seen.

Let's take a closer look at the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Triton 14. 

The Predator Triton 17 X

(Image credit: Future)

The all-new sleek and powerful Predator Triton 17 X pairs a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. It arrives ready for battle, powered by a 13th Gen Intel processor (up to the Core i9-13900HX). You will also find the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs all the way up to the 4090. The Triton 17 X can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. 

The Triton 17 X has a massive 17-inch WQXGA Mini LED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio that clocks a blazing 250Hz with a claimed 1000 nits of brightness. Acer paired the Triton's powerful components with a state-of-the-art thermal solution to cool the thin gaming laptop components under pressure. The thermal design features a vapor chamber with a compressed cooling system, allowing it to handle the most demanding game in its sleek form factor. Acer uses Vortex Flow technology that employs a triple-fan cooling system that includes two custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans.

The Predator Triton 17 X measures 14.97 x 11.02 x 0.78/0.86 inches and weighs 6.61 beefy pounds. The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at $3,799.

Predator Triton 14

Acer announces the latest Predator Triton 17 X and Triton 14 laptops

(Image credit: Future)

The Acer Predator Triton 14 is small but mighty and comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU options. Made with both gamers and creators in mind, the Triton 14 comes with a new 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) WQXGA (2560 x1600) Mini LED display with a 250Hz refresh rate. The display is DisplayHDR 600 certified, and Acer says it will cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color range. I will add that the Triton 14 is one of the most affordable systems that pair an RTX 40 series GPU and a 13th Gen Intel CPU, starting at just under $1,500. 

You can configure the Triton 14 with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Triton 14 has a full range of ports, including a MicroSD card reader for quickly offloading photos and videos. Its advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th GenAeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

The Triton 14 measures 12.34 x 8.94 x 0.74 inches and weighs  3.75 pounds. Making it an easy traveler for those who want to work and game on the go. The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,499.

Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 