Acer Swift 3 OLED drops to all-time low price in Memorial Day laptop deal

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is at an all-time low price in today's Amazon Memorial Day sale. So if you're bargain hunting for a new productivity laptop for remote work or course work, here's a deal you'll like.  

Amazon is currently selling theAcer Swift 3 OLED for $999. That's $200 off its $1,199 normal sticker price and its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for this laptop, it's also one of the best Memorial Day deals on laptops available today. 

Acer's Swift 3 OLED lives up its name at just 3.1 pounds light and 0.7-inches thin. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED display at 400 nits, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 OLED delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking for other processor-intensive tasks. 

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the new Acer Swift 5 with 12th Gen Intel i7 CPU for $1,199 ($350 off).

While we didn't get our hands on the Acer Swift 3 OLED, we reviewed its predecessor. In our 11th Gen Intel Acer Swift 3 review, we praise its speedy performance and lightweight, subtle design. In Geekbench 5.4 benchmark tests, the Acer Swift 3 notched a score of 6,205. This beats the ultra-portable laptop average score of 5,342. 

We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its previous-gen sibling. Its 12th Gen Intel CPU should have no issue breezing through emails, creating documents and binge-watching on Netflix or Peacock.

For connecting peripherals, the Acer Swift 3 OLED affords you an ample array of ports. You get 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. 

Simply put, the Acer Swift 3 OLED is a wise choice if you're looking for a workhorse with a stunning display. Especially at this tempting price. 

