Acer Spin 5 with Core i7 CPU gets $110 price cut

The Acer Spin 5 (2020) is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop with a stunning 2K touch screen. If you're looking for a convertible notebook PC that does it all, this deal is for you.

And for a limited time, you can own this 2-in-1 laptop for a stellar price.

You can get the Acer Spin 5 (2020) with Core i7 CPU for $989 at Amazon. That's $110 off its $1,099 list price and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 machine, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get.

The Acer Spin 5 is a versatile laptop that's primed for multitasking.

In our Acer Spin 5 2020 review, we were impressed by its thin, light design and colorful display. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its competition-crushing performance.

Weighing 2.6 pounds and a mere 0.59 inches thick, the Spin 5 is lighter than its 2-in-1 competitors, the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 0.6 inches thick) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

In real-world performance testing, the Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM juggled 35 open Google Chrome tabs without lag.

Back in our lab, the Spin 5 notched a score of 4,289 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It beat the category average (4,041) and its competitor, the Yoga C940 (4,055) which shares the same CPU and RAM.

As for battery life, the Spin 5 went the distance of 9 hours and 6 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Life Test.

When it comes to ports, the Acer Spin 5 packs aplenty. It's equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. You also get a microSD slot and a headphone jack for file transferring and private listening.

