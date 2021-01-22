Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 2060 GPU now $300 off in exclusive deal

If you're looking for a VR-ready laptop, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is worth considering. For a limited time, you can score this powerful gaming notebook for a stellar price.

Currently, BJ's has the Acer Predator Helios 300 on sale for $1,199.99. Normally, this laptop would set you back $1,500, so you're saving $300. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month. If you're not a BJ's club member, you can use BJ's 1-Day Online Pass to shop as a guest.

Acer Predator Helios 300 deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 260: was $1,500 now $1,200 @ BJ's

Currently $300 off at BJ's, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD For graphics handling, it has RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 series gaming laptops are synonymous with solid performance and graphics.

The Predator Helios 300 laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1280) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD For graphics handling, it has RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated VRAM.

In our Predator Helios 300 review, we liked its edgy, futuristic design and comfortable, customizable keyboard. We were also impressed by its good overall and gaming performance. This laptop's Core i7-10750H CPU and 16GB RAM combo offer ample power for demanding PC games, everyday multitasking and video streaming.

In real world testing the Helios 300 ran 40 CPU-draining Google Chrome tabs, one streaming 21 Bridges on Hulu, some running camera reviews on YouTube, and another playing Ted Talks — without breaking a sweat.

At 14.3 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches and weighing 5.5 pounds, the Helios 300 is heavier than its competitors, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.6 x 0.7 inches), Gigabyte Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and MSI GE66 Raider 2020 (5.3 pounds, 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9 inches.

We suspect this Acer Predator Helios 300 deal won't last too long, so be sure to grab one while you still can.