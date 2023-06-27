A recent update could be draining your Pixel phones battery: Here’s what we know

There has been a recent spate of issues regarding Google Pixel phone software updates causing battery life issues. According to 9to5Google, the recent June update may be the source of even more problems, causing even faster battery drain for some users.

A thread on Reddit that popped up last week has been growing, with Google Pixel users stating they've noticed that the June software update is causing a speedier battery drain on their Pixel devices.

What users are saying

According to those affected by the issue, they must charge their Pixel phones multiple times daily, starting around noon or shortly after. In our recent review of the Google Pixel 7a, it lasted ten hours and five minutes on average. So this could be a severe issue, especially since most users reporting are owners of the Pixel 6 and 7 series of phones.

One user stated they'd noticed a 40% drain while the phone sat idle. At the same time, others mention that since the update, their phones have been running hotter. However, the issue doesn't appear widespread, as other users claim to have noticed improved performance since the recent update. Yet there seem to be enough reports to prove the battery drain issues are not isolated to a small few.

The good news

A fix should be available quickly, though, as Google tends to launch new updates on the first Monday of every month, which means an update should arrive within a few days as July approaches.

In the meantime, you can also check out Google's help and update page here to see if a fix comes sooner than later. We also suggest checking out Google's Support page in case the repair is announced there first.

Lastly, we are huge fans of the ever-expanding Google Pixel lineup, as they tend to be excellent performers with solid cameras. You may want to check out our recent review of the Pixel Fold and see what kind of battery life to expect.