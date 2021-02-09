A new macOS Big Sur update is here — why it's crucial for some MacBook Pro owners

Apple is rolling out macOS Sur 11.2.1 to the public today. The update addresses a MacBook Pro bug that affects battery charging; macOS Sur 11.2.1 comes a week after Apple's macOS Sur 11.2 release.

On Feb. 1, the macOS Sur 11.2 release rectified some issues with Bluetooth, iCloud, external displays and the new ProRAW photos. But there's still some bugs that need to be addressed for MacBook Pro owners of 2016 and 2017 models, which is where macOS Sur 11.2.1 swoops in to save the day (via 9to5Mac).

The macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update fixes an issue that hindered the MacBook Pro battery from charging. If you have an M1-powered MacBook Pro, this bug doesn't affect you, but Apple insinuated that this problem involves 2016 and 2017 Pro models, which are equipped with Intel CPUs.

Apple did not reveal how widespread this battery-charging issue is, but as 9to5Mac pointed out, it's very telling that the Cupertino-based tech giant released a new macOS Big Sur build that only addresses one bug. It's also worth noting that Apple currently has a free battery-replacement program for 2016 and 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

"Apple has determined that, in a limited number of 13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) units, a component may fail causing the built-in battery to expand. This is not a safety issue and Apple will replace eligible batteries, free of charge," Apple said. "Affected units were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017."

If you want to download the update, you can launch it from the System Preferences app. From there, you must click on Software Update. After the page refreshes, you can download the macOS 11.2.1 Big Sur update.