Pokémon Presents February 2024: Live updates

Refresh

Pokémon Presents February 2024 begins in 50 minutes, and if you don't want to miss the show, we recommend tuning in on YouTube at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. As far as expectations go, we're hoping to see some big new game to get our hype meters through the roof. While some will be looking forward to a new mainline installment, perhaps hinting towards a launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, I'd personally be more excited to see a sequel to Pokémon Legends: Arceus or a new spin-off title.

Some people, like our very own Stevie Bonifield, is most excited by the potential of a Black and White remake being brought to Nintendo Switch. As for me, the best memories I've had playing Pokémon are with Pokémon Stadium on the N64, so I'm admittedly quite biased.

Regardless, we're excited to see what The Pokémon Company and Nintendo are cooking up for this show.