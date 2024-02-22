Newest Windows 11 preview sees Copilot finally take the wheel

The newest Windows 11 24H2 software release is imminent, and Microsoft is still hard at work improving the software via Inside Preview Builds before the official rollout. In the latest Preview Build (26058), it looks like Copilot is shaping up to be an assistant capable of more than answering questions or starting and stopping processes.

Don't get me wrong. Some of the new tasks Copilot can assist you with are tasks that would only take you seconds to complete yourself, like toggling battery saver, looking at available wireless networks, or emptying your recycle bin. But here's the most exciting addition to the newest Preview Build: the Power Automate plugin.

What can Power Automate via Copilot do?

Power Automate is a "low-code automation solution" plugin available in Copilot for Windows. In this first version, the Power Automate plugin includes automation features that work with Excel, file management, and PDFs.

With this plugin enabled Windows Copilot can carry out tasks that might take you a few minutes or more, depending on how quickly it takes you to write an email or how savvy you are with your computer. Via the Windows blog, here are a few examples of complex tasks you could ask Copilot to do for you:

Write an email to my team wishing everyone a happy weekend.

List the top 5 highest mountains in the world in an Excel file.

Rename all PDF files in a folder to add the word final at the end

Move all Word documents to another folder.

I need to split a PDF by the first page. Can you help?

Right now, Copilot can only perform these complex tasks with Excel, PDFs, and your file management system. But between this Preview Build and the official Windows 11 24H2 rollout, I imagine the Power Automate plugin in Copilot will be integrated with more Windows apps and possibly be able to carry out even more complex tasks than the ones listed above.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Preview Build 26058 also brings new accessibility features. Copilot can now assist with more accessibility functions via a voice or typed command, including turning on narrator, magnifier, and live captions, changing text size, and starting voice typing.

Despite Windows 12 rumors initially suggesting it might be released this year, Microsoft has already stated that Windows 11 24H2 would be this year's major software update. It's likely going to launch around September or October, so we'll probably see a lot more Preview Builds pop up between now and then as things are finalized.