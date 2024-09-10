Lenovo's clever twist on a 2-in-1 laptop at IFA 2024 has wide-ranging potential

While getting an early look at all of the latest tech that will arrive in the coming weeks and months is exciting at events like IFA Berlin 2024, one of the largest tech events in the world, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, the concept devices that offer a glimpse into what's coming years on from now are often the most intriguing to me.

Lenovo delivered one such device at IFA this year, the Auto Twist AI PC. You won't see this laptop on shelves in the next year, but I'd be shocked if this tech doesn't make its way into future designs.

What's so special about the Auto Twist AI PC? Its motorized hinge can move the laptop's display on its own, either through voice commands or based on specific settings.

The motorized hinge lets the laptop track the user during a presentation or call. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

While discussing the laptop with Kevin Beck, Senior Story Technologist at Lenovo, he told Laptop Mag that the motivation for this concept was finding "What possibilities were out there around intelligent automation and AI in the user interaction space."

They developed an automatic hinge with a dual degree of rotation and then concentrated on three areas with it: smart interactions through natural language, AI-powered flexibility, and enhanced security.

This has numerous potential applications: improved accessibility for those who can't open or otherwise manipulate a laptop display, increased security with the laptop shutting itself off if you move away from it for too long, or simply tracking you while giving a presentation, to name a few.

Best of IFA Berlin 2024: Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC

The Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC in action on a table at IFA 2024 (Image credit: Future)

For an early-stage concept, Lenovo's team has done an impressive job of achieving those goals, which is part of why I came away so impressed. While I'm sure the motor will improve over time to move faster, it worked reliably through our demo session, which included dozens of journalists putting it through its paces.

It also proved very smooth in operation and given how often 2-in-1 laptops have flimsy hinges, it's impressive to watch the display hold up so firmly as it moves through its various positions or when tracking someone using facial recognition.

The internals of the motor driving the Auto Twist AI PC. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

I look forward to seeing future iterations of the Auto Twist AI PC or the tech behind it in Lenovo laptops.

While we are often told of the millions spent on research and development annually, it is wonderful to see the fruits of that labor in action rather than simply hearing leaks and rumors.

Innovation doesn't need to only happen behind closed doors, and the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC is hopefully the seed of an idea that blossoms at Lenovo and beyond.

Disclaimer Lenovo paid for travel and accommodations for IFA Berlin. The company did not see the contents of this article before publication.

