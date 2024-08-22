The three best back-to-school laptops under $1,000

College is expensive enough as it is, so when it's time to pick the best back-to-school laptops, we've narrowed our list down to only the three best laptops for a student's budget.

Of course, you'll still need some processing power to get through your research, and you'll want all-day battery life, so these three laptops offer more than just a convenient price. These are some of our top contenders on the best laptops for college list, and they just so happen to be available at a discount just in time for back-to-school season.

Our favorite MacBook for college is just $849 right now

Apple MacBook Air 13 M3: $849 @ BestBuy Our top pick for a back-to-school laptop, the MacBook Air 13 M3, is available at a solid discount from Best Buy right now, dropping the price well below the $1,000 mark. With over 15 hours of battery life, performance that can keep up with a ton of Chrome tabs and Adobe programs, and Apple's dependable build quality, there are plenty of reasons to recommend for the MacBook Air. Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core CPU, M3 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage. Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight colorways.

Our favorite Intel Core Ultra laptop is just $499

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425): $499 @ BestBuy The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (Q425) is a popular choice for students right now, particularly now that it's available for under $500 just in time for the Fall semester. With an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and a stunning OLED monitor, the Zenbook is a great choice for classes and Netflix binges on the weekends. Its battery life can keep up with even the most demanding schedule. Features: 14-inch WUXGA OLED Touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, Intel integrated graphics, 8GB of memory, 512GB of storage, Jasper Gray colorway.

Our top Chromebook is just $399

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $399 @ BestBuy Our favorite Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, offers speedy AI-infused performance, a great keyboard, sturdy hinges, and an attractive design. On sale for just $399, this is our most affordable pick for students who don't need the full functionality of a Windows or macOS operating system. Features: 14-inch 2K touchscreen, Intel Core i3-1315U processor with integrated Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of memory, 128 GB of storage, Storm Grey colorway.

