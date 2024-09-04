The Acer Nitro V 16 is a budget desktop replacement laptop you won't want to miss

Acer unveiled several laptops in the Nitro, Swift, and TravelMate lines at IFA Berlin this week, including the Acer Nitro V 16 and Acer Nitro V 14.

Except for the two new Nitro V gaming PCs, these new laptops are powered by the latest in AI PC processors for Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD, housing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core, Intel Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake", and AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

While the Nitro V gaming laptops are powered by 14th Gen Intel "Raptor Lake Refresh" and AMD Ryzen 8040 "Hawk Point" processors, they are the two most interesting launches from Acer coming out of IFA, at least in my humble opinion.

Not only is the Nitro V a 16-inch gaming laptop that doubles as a desktop replacement, but it's also more budget-friendly than many gaming machines in the 16-inch chassis family. Plus, the Nitro V 14 comes in white, which is a nice, fresh colorway for a gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro V 16 and Nitro V 14

(Image credit: Acer)

The new Acer Nitro V 16 features a 14th gen Intel processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU with up to 233 TOPS of AI power, optimized thermals with dual fans and quad intake/exhaust systems, and display options up to a WQXGA panel.

The Acer Nitro V 14 features an AMD Ryzen 8040 series processor with up to 16 TOPS of AI power in the NPU, plus GPUs up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 194 TOPS of AI processing power. So, if you want to game and enjoy the best of AI, the Nitro V 14 is a solid choice. It also comes in a portable, 14-inch pearl white chassis.

Both Nitro V laptops lean heavily into the AI gaming sphere with Nvidia DLSS 3.5 technology, ray tracing, Copilot in Windows, and Acer's suite of AI conferencing tools.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift 14 AI, and Swift 16 AI

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer announced four new laptops in the Swift lineup, one powered by AMD, one powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, and two powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI (SFG14-01) is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and features multi-day battery life, an NPU with up to 45 TOPS of performance power, WiFi 7 support, and Copilot+ PC experiences like Co-creator and Live Captions.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-61) features a new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor with AMD's XDNA 2 machine learning architecture with up to 50 TOPS of AI power, WiFi 7 support, and display options up to a vibrant OLED panel. Copilot+ features will come to the Swift 14 AI later this year.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-51) and Acer Swift 16 AI (SF16-51) are powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors with up to 120 TOPS of AI performance, ultra-slim aluminum chassis designs, and display options of up to a 3K OLED panel with high color accuracy and optional touchscreen functionality. Both laptops will receive free updates to the Copilot+ PC experiences later this year.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer has even updated the TravelMate P6 with the AI Era in mind. The Laptop is powered by the new Intel Core Ultra 200V processors which offer high performance and better AI experiences to enhance productivity, creativity, and security for commercial organizations.

The TravelMate P6 14 AI features custom workflow and security capabilities with Acer’s suite of on-device AI-powered tools. The laptop also offers seamless compatibility with key business software thanks to its Microsoft Windows x86 Intel processor.

The P6 AI houses a 14-inch display panel in either WQXGA+ or WUXGA display options with a 16:10 ratio. The laptop is certified to meet MIL-STD810H durability requirements, meaning it can withstand high and low temperatures, elevations, and exposure to moist environments and sand.

The TravelMate P6 14 AI will receive access to the Copilot+ PC platform later this year.

Acer Iconia X12

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer‘s new Iconia X12 tablet features a 12.6-inch, 2.5K 60Hz AMOLED display rated to 400-nits brightness so you’ll get vibrant colors, a bright glare-resistant screen, and high-quality images. The Iconia X12 also features quad stereo speakers for immersive experiences when watching videos or streaming music.

The Iconia X12 tablet can be equipped with an optional stylus pen and detachable Bluetooth keyboard, plus a portfolio case that doubles as a multi-angle stand for added usability, the Iconia is an ideal companion for work or play.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Iconia X12 runs on Android 14. The tablet features high-megapixel front and back cameras and a 10,000 mAh battery with fast charging capability.

Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue celebrates one of the world's longest-running consumer tech expos, Germany's own Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin.

Our on-the-ground team will bring you all the news emerging from the showroom floor of Messe Berlin and highlight the best in consumer tech as we announce our inaugural Laptop Laurel winners for best-in-show products.

Head over to Laptop Mag's IFA Berlin 2024 Issue for more coverage.