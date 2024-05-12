Testing the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED: A Father-Daughter Journey

Technology can change lives

Testing the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED: A Father-Daughter Journey
Unboxing a new laptop can be exciting, but you never know what you're getting until you power it on. Almost a year ago, Nvidia sent my daughter and me Asus ProArt laptops to test from different perspectives. 

This wasn't just about specs; it was about empowering her creativity and finding a tool to keep up with my demanding workflow.

Her Artistic Oasis: The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

My daughter, a budding digital artist and aspiring chef, needed a machine to handle her artistic pursuits. The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED fit the bill perfectly for both of us. Here’s a look at the specs for our respective models.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED Specs
SpecsDad's Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 Her Asus ProArt Studiobook 16
CPUIntel i9-13980HXIntel i9-13980HX
GPUNvidia GeForce RTX 4070Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Memory32GB of RAM16GB of RAM
Storage1TB SSD1TB SSD
DIsplay16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED 16:10 120Hz refresh rate16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) OLED 16:10 120Hz refresh rate

While the specs were nearly identical, our workflows differed significantly. As a writer and content creator who edits 6K and 8K videos in DaVinci Resolve, I needed a machine that could handle tight cuts, color correction, and fast rendering.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (Image credit: Asus)

From bullied to empowered: A laptop as a safe space

My daughter is the most kind-hearted, animal-loving kid you'll ever meet. She spends most of her free time with her dog, Aurelio, and other furry friends. However, my daughter's life, unfortunately, wasn't all sunshine and roses. Growing up in a small Connecticut town with what you might call "outdated ideologies" meant she faced constant bullying for being artistically expressive and having a different look. 

She's inherited my love for science and art, and unfortunately, my gift for snarky comebacks that sometimes land her in hot water. If it were up to me, she'd be living in New York City, experiencing a more diverse and accepting environment, like an episode of Hey Arnold.

During a recent FaceTime chat, she opened up about how this Asus ProArt laptop became her haven. A recently broken TV meant the laptop's display became her go-to for watching shows and video chatting with friends. After finishing schoolwork, she delved into the world of digital animation with Blender and explored her culinary passion further. While social studies became a subject she couldn't stand, her love for STEM subjects blossomed.

Seeing her embrace STEM and feel empowered by technology is incredibly rewarding. In a world desperately needing more scientists and innovators, it's crucial to encourage these skill sets in our children.  While not everyone can be a superstar athlete or musician, a successful career in tech can be incredibly fulfilling.

The Asus ProArt experience: A perfect match

My daughter loves her ProArt. She's learning to manipulate complex data sets, design animations and menus for her future culinary dreams, and of course, game endlessly. It's also her anime show haven.

For me, the ProArt Studiobook and its powerful CPU-GPU combo are a dream. Recently, while shooting with a 12K Blackmagic camera, the editing and rendering to 1080p experience was smooth sailing. Color grading on the 3.2K OLED display is a revelation, pushing my work to new heights. Though my skills pale in comparison to my daughter's, even I dabbled in Blender. Confession time: I may have snuck in a few episodes of X-Men '97 – a trip down memory lane!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 400 Series: Powerhouse performance

Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 have exceeded expectations. My daughter uses it for animating simple objects and artwork, while I've rekindled my love for Borderlands 2 (don't tell anyone!). The overall performance over the past year has been rock-solid, with no hiccups or slowdowns.

We were initially intimidated by the rotary dial on the keyboard, a unique feature for the ProArt line, but we slowly incorporated it into our workflows. She's a huge fan of the stylus, using it to create wonderful sketches (which she's not quite ready to share yet). This Asus ProArt has been instrumental in helping her break out of her shell, and her growing self-confidence is directly linked to it.

More than just PPECs: A tool for empowerment

These laptops are powerful, but their impact goes beyond the technical specs. My daughter has been bullied relentlessly throughout school. Technology has become a way for her to connect with friends, explore her passions, and find a safe space to express herself. 

This Asus ProArt has been a turning point. It's helped her develop her artistic skills, gain confidence, and even fall in love with STEM subjects like math and science (though social studies is the bane of her existence).

Technology: A double-edged sword

We live in a time where kindness, empathy, and inclusion seem under attack. The constant negativity can be overwhelming. Unfortunately, dealing with the adults in my daughter's school district hasn't yielded positive results. So, we focus on her needs and bringing joy to her life.

Technology: Ally or babysitter?

There's a lot of fear around technology and its role in raising children. But let's be honest – many of us rely on it to stay connected, help with schoolwork, and even keep an eye on our kids. These laptops have allowed my daughter and me to stay close despite the distance. We video chat, share ideas, and collaborate on projects – all thanks to technology.

Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 