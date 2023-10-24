"Scary Fast" Apple Mac event coming this month — what to expect

Apple has unveiled plans for its next event this year, currently being called "Scary Fast." The company revealed it will host an online-exclusive prerecorded stream on Monday, October 30 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET, and 1 a.m. BT (condolences to our friends in the United Kingdom).

We are aware that the event will focus primarily on Mac devices, with us expecting new skews of any of the company's existing products. It can be watched easily on YouTube or live on Apple's website

"Scary Fast" Apple Mac event: What to expect

We could see any number of new Mac skews from Apple during this event. The 24-inch iMac is especially possible since the current available model is still trapped with an M1 processor. Beyond that, anything like the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro could show itself.

We don't expect to see the 15-inch MacBook Air, especially since it only just launched recently. And while the 13-inch MacBook Air did launch more than a year ago, we still don't expect to see it thanks to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claiming Apple has no plans for it.

Beyond this, we're in the dark. We have no clue if these latest skews will focus on the M3 processors, or if the company has other plans in mind. Many in the industry seem to agree this event in particular is pretty hard to read, and although Apple is often no stranger to leaks, we don't have much to go on this time.

Be sure to tune in on October 30 at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, and 1am BT if you wanna catch the latest happening with Apple's Mac lineup.