MSI brings Intel Core Ultra and 14th Gen HX chips to its Creator series of laptops

From Intel's Core Ultra to 14th Gen HX CPUs, MSI's lineup of Creator laptops will have you covered for a range of intensive computing tasks — be it number crunching or video editing. If you need more than the Integrated Intel Arc GPUs, MSI made sure you have Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPU options to choose from.

If my recent review of the Prestige 16 AI Evo is any indication, these 17, 16, and 14-inch laptops are going to challenge Apple's MacBooks for the hearts and dollars of content creators the world over.

We're on the scene in Las Vegas to check out the latest tech at this year's CES 2024 showcase. Be sure to tag along on our CES 2024 journey by following Laptop Mag on TikTok, Twitter/X, Instagram, Flipboard, and Facebook for the most up to date hands-on impressions and news coming from the convention floor.

MSI's new wave of creator class laptops dazzle at CES 2024

This evening, MSI flex its creative muscle with a refreshed lineup of content creation laptops. Each machine is a finely tuned instrument designed to empower your vision from concept to reality.

At the apex of this refreshed catalog sits the Creator Z17 HX Studio: a vapor-chamber-cooled behemoth built for unbridled performance. For those who demand precision and clarity, the Creator 16 AI Studio boasts a stunning 16:10 OLED display, a portal to pixel-perfect perfection.

Need a lightweight powerhouse? The Creator M16 clocks in at under 4.5 pounds, packing a pro-caliber punch in a surprisingly portable package. And for those who crave choice, the Creator M14 and M16 HX expand the spectrum, catering to diverse workflows and aesthetics.

Let's take a quick look at what MSI brings to the table at CES 2024.

CES 2024: MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio

(Image credit: Future)

With its 14th Gen Intel Core i9 and i7 HX processors, the Creator Z17 HX is an absolute content-creating beast. You also get to choose from Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070 GPUs for impeccable graphical performance — showcased gloriously on the Z17's immersive 17-inch QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10 Touchscreen, with its speedy 165Hz Refresh Rate.

You can get the Z17 HX loaded with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It arrives with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an HDMI port, and an SD Express Memory Card Reader.

The whole experience is enhanced with the exclusive Intel Application Optimizer for thread optimization in gaming. These MSI laptops offer unparalleled performance for captivating gaming experiences and demanding content creation. Overall, the Z17 HX looks to be the monster truck of content creation and one I can't wait to get my hands on.

CES 2024: MSI Creator 16 AI Studio

(Image credit: Future)

The MSI Creator 16 AI Studio is powered by the AI-infused Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU. While the Ultra Core 9 packs an already potent Arc iGPU and NPU, the Creator 16 AI Studio can also be augmented with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU to maximize this machine's graphical potential. When you add up to 2TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM, you get to experience prodigiously powerful performance with Intel Core Ultra efficiency aiding a solid battery life.

All that power is flaunted across the laptop's 16-inch 4K (3840x2400) miniLED display with its immersive 16:10 aspect ratio through which you can expect silky smooth imagery thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. In regards to ports, you enjoy one Thunderbolt 4 port, one 3.2 USB Type-C port, 1 3.2 USB Type-A port, a combo audio jack, an HDMI port, and one microSD port.

The MSI Creator 16 AI Studio should bring with it the kind of balanced performance content creators search for, with enough kick when editing those 6K and 4K video projects while enjoying all-day battery life.

CES 2024: MSI Creator M14

(Image credit: Future)

I personally love the 14-inch format, and the MSI Creator M14 is a sleek, content creator laptop that features a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, you choice of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU, upto 64 GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

It comes with a 14-inch 2.8K (2880x1800), 16:10 aspect ratio display, with one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a combo audio jack and an ehternet port.

This sleek laptop is meant for fearless mobile content creators.

CES 2024: MSI Creator M16 HX

(Image credit: Future)

The MSI Creator M16 HX is a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 HX powered monster, that offers you Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs, up to 64 GB of RAM and upto 2TB of SSD Storage. It comes with a 16-inch QHD+(2560 x 1600), a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a blazing 240Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a ton of ports: one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one HDMI 2.1, a gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and a Kensington lock for anti-theft security.

MSI isn't just pushing pixels here. They're also pushing boundaries. This refresh marks a bold step into the AI era of computing, with brand-new AI laptops and exclusive AI features that empower creators like never before.

The M16 HX should begin shipping in late February and early March 2024.