Live from MWC: Lenovo Launches Laptops and surprises

Today in Barcelona at MWC 2024, Lenovo Launched several new laptops and some surprises. We are fortunate to be here live for it all. Sure the star of the show may have been the crystal clear concept last which we got a little hands-on time with but, mostly the updated lineup features the latest Intel Core Ultra vPro CPUs, which combine battery life and performance to handle all your productivity tasks.

Lenovo’s new hardware and software solutions showcase its focus on AI-driven innovation and commitment to a more sustainable future. These include brand new ThinkPad and ThinkBook business laptops – unveiling AI features that enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency – with performance enhancements and multi-mode versatility. Additionally, Lenovo introduced accessories designed to boost mobile productivity, including the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 portable display.

Redefining Boundaries with Futuristic Proof of Concept

(Image credit: Future)

Unveiling a glimpse into the future of computing, Lenovo introduces the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop – a groundbreaking proof of concept showcasing the potential of Micro-LED technology. This 17.3-inch marvel boasts a stunning transparent display, seamlessly integrating the virtual and physical realms.

Powered by AI-generated content (AIGC), the transparent screen unlocks innovative possibilities for collaboration. Imagine overlaying digital information onto real-world objects, fostering dynamic interaction and unique user-generated content. The borderless design and invisible keyboard further enhance the immersive experience, making the ThinkBook feel like a natural extension of your environment.

The magic lies in the Micro-LED technology. This next-gen display delivers exceptional color saturation, high contrast, and 1000-nit brightness for clear visuals indoors and out. Imagine seamlessly switching between a physical keyboard and a digital drawing board with supported pens, opening doors to creative exploration.

With further optimization, the future holds even more exciting possibilities: adjustable transparency for tailored privacy, dynamic image display, and a seamless blend with your surroundings. This proof of concept is just the beginning, offering a glimpse into a future where technology empowers both productivity and boundless creativity.

Lenovo T-series laptops

(Image credit: Future)

The ThinkPad T-series is a legend among business laptops, and the latest generation ups the ante for discerning professionals. These workhorses are built for high performance, durability, and cutting-edge features that boost productivity.

What's new? The T14, T14s, and T16 flaunt a sleek Communications Bar. This elegant feature packs a 5MP camera, noise-canceling mics, and even serves as a convenient grip for opening the laptop. Plus, it allows for slimmer bezels and a maximized screen-to-body ratio, making these ThinkPads thinner, lighter, and more stylish than ever.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 5

(Image credit: Future)

The T14s will come packed with Intel Core Ultra processors featuring Intel vPro, Up to Integrated Intel Arc, up to 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD Storage. It will feature a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, rated at 400 nits of brightness.

For Ports you’ll find, 2 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Audio combo, and 1 x Nano SIM. You will enjoy an FHD 5MP built-in webcam that will handle all your video conferencing.

The T14s weighs in at just 2.64 pounds making it a great travel partner. It comes in either Eclipse Black, which measures 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches, or in Luna Grey with slightly different dimensions (12.3 x 8.6 x 0.65 inches), and that is that.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 & TPad T16 Gen 3

(Image credit: Future)

These laptops come with many of the same spec options, with display size being the major difference. Both have Intel Core Ultra vPro and AMD Ryzen 8040 CPU options, with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 will offer up to a 14-inch 2.8K, 400-nit, 120Hz, OLED display.

While the TPad T16 will arrive with up to 16-inch 4K OLED option. They both enjoy a 5MP FHD (1920 x 1080) webcam and a solid amount of ports. Both systems arrive with 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4 on Intel models), 2 x USB-A 3.2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ45, 1 x Audio combo, and 1 x Nano SIM port. For security, all of the T-series laptops use Windows Hello and come with fingerprint readers to keep your files and media safe and secure.

The ThinkPad T 14 Gen 5’s measurements are 12.44 x 8.81 x 0.70 inches while weighing 2.8 pounds. The TPad T 16 Gen 3 measurements are 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.92 inches and it weighs 3.59 pounds.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2

(Image credit: Future)

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 comes with the latest Intel Core Ultra vPro CPUs, with Integrated Intel GPU, 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a 12.3-inch WUXGA Low-power IPS panel rated at 400 nits of brightness. For ports, you will find 1 x USB-C with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, 1 x Audio combo, and 1 x Nano SIM. The X12 weighs in at 0.75 pounds and measures 11.15 x 8.01 x 0.22 inches.

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4

(Image credit: Future)

The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 will bring along with the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel integrated graphics which GPU will depend on whether your system comes with an H-series Core Ultra or a U-series. H-series has the latest Arc GPUs and the U-series arrives with the updated Intel Iris Xe GPU.

The ThinkBook 14 allows for up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It will come with the consumer's choice of either FHD or FHD IR Hybrid camera, which will use Windows Hello and the fingerprint read for security.

The 14 2-in-1 comes with the following port options 1 x USB-C Thunderbolt 4 with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, 1 x USB-C 10Gbps with Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 2.1, 2 x USB-A 2.0 5Gbps, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x MicroSD Card, 1 x Audio combo jack. The ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 measures 12.28 x 8.80 x 0.66-0.74, while weighing 3.61 pounds.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch)

(Image credit: Future)

Unveiling the ideal companion for professionals on the go, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch) boasts a 14-inch touchscreen display with 10-point touch support and 4,096 pressure levels for intuitive interaction. Packed with impressive specs, it features a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, 2240 x 1400 resolution, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 100% sRGB color space coverage for vibrant visuals.

This versatile monitor prioritizes eye health with TÜV Rheinland certified Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe technology, protecting your vision without compromising color accuracy. Plus, its dual USB-C interface allows for seamless connectivity and charging, even extending your laptop or smartphone screen and powering both devices with a single AC/DC adapter.

Lightweight (1.5 pounds) and portable measuring 12.39 x 0.18 x 8.78 inches, the ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Mobile Monitor (Touch) offers exceptional adjustment options with tilt, pivot, and lift functions. Switching between portrait and landscape modes is a breeze with the L-shaped dongle and auto-rotation sensors, while on-screen menus simplify setting adjustments. Experience seamless productivity on the go with this feature-packed mobile monitor.

Repairability, handy red nub tricks and more surprises

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, embracing the inclusive user experience focus of Lenovo’s Product Diversity Office, the ThinkPad T-series will integrate the tactile markings announced on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9.

These additional tactile cues are designed to increase accessibility and aid users who are visually impaired to navigate the keyboard. Furthermore, the frequently used CTRL key has been swapped with the Fn key to be more readily accessible on the left edge of the keyboard.

(Image credit: Future)

Additional user-centric innovations continue to enhance end-user experiences, such as:

• Double tapping the TrackPoint opens the TrackPoint Quick Menu allowing users to customize common features such as microphone or camera settings.

• Lenovo View application, which runs on the Intel Core Ultra NPU to save processor load, provides video enhancing tools for the camera including a new Low Light Enhancer that can brighten and de-noise video in low light environments.

• 3MTM Optical Film solution is available on optional WUXGA displays on ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 and T14s Gen 5. The embedded optical film increases the brightness of the display from 300 nits to 400 nits while using up to 16% less power, thereby reducing energy consumption.

Final Thoughts

I love Lenovo’s style and design choices with this year's lineup, and when you factor in all of the new AI features thanks to the Intel Core Ultra and AMD 8000-series CPUs, these laptops are quite formidable and we can’t wait to get them in to review as we expect to see excellent battery life and performance.

Also, it is nice to see the famous red nub getting some love and new functionality. However, for now, that’s all from me. For everything MWC-related stay tuned to Laptop Mag.