The LG UltraFine 6K monitor: Why it flattened the competition to become the Best Monitor of CES 2025

The computer in your computer setup is only half the story. An external monitor offers expanded real estate for your programs and windows, and you can often gain sharpness, picture quality, and color accuracy. All of which are vital if you're a content creator.

While making our way through CES 2025, we were searching for a monitor that offered something truly special. What better product to leap at us than the LG UltraFine 6K? It's a 32-inch Thunderbolt 5-compliant monitor with an impressive 6K resolution. It's the latest monitor to join a remarkable flock of creator-class displays and a first-of-its-kind pairing for Thunderbolt 5 adoption. No wonder our Laptop Laurel for best monitor landed on its shoulders so easily.

Best monitor of CES 2025: LG UltraFine 6K

LG just leveled up its professional monitor game in a big way with the release of the 32-inch LG UltraFine 6K Display at CES 2025.

This is the first 6K monitor to offer 5 ports for Thunderbolt. The MacBook Pro 16 M4 Pro on my desk is calling out to be paired with this monitor immediately.

Offering what LG is calling a “Nano IPS Black” panel with 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, it should meet the needs of professional photographers and videographers.

While I’m incredibly excited about this display, we are still awaiting some details from LG, including how much it will cost.

The general assumption is that it should come in at around $3,000, but some of the final details, like its refresh rate, which could be 60Hz (most likely) or 120Hz (less likely), but given the intended market for this panel, the former should be fine.

It’s a gorgeous display and welcome competition in the 6K monitor market that is largely dominated by the Apple Pro Display XDR for $4,999 and the Dell Ultrasharp 6K for $2,749 .

LG has yet to share pricing and availability for the UltraFine 6K.