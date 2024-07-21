HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9: Similar on the surface, with a major difference under the hood

One seemingly small difference between the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 led to a drastic difference in performance that could make or break your decision between these two laptops.

There are many factors to consider when choosing a new laptop, from price to battery life to aesthetics. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and Lenovo Slim 7i are both mainstream laptops in the mid-range price bracket, with slim steel gray designs and Intel Core Ultra processors. However, despite those similarities, these two laptops showed significant differences in our benchmark tests.

I’ve used both laptops, so I have first-hand experience with each one’s everyday performance on top of our test results. Before shelling out over $1000 for either, there are some critical differences between the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 that you need to know about.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Price and configurations

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 each have several customization options, but there are some key differences in terms of price and components.

We reviewed both laptops with similar specs, making for an interesting comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Integrated Intel graphics Intel Arc integrated graphics RAM 16GB 32GB Storage 1TB 1TB Display 14-inch 2880x1800 OLED touch display 14-inch 1920x1200 OLED touch display Battery life 9:49 10:03 Dimensions 12.34 x 8.62 x 0.67 inches 12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Weight 3.2 pounds 3.15 pounds Price $1380 (starting price $960) $1240 (starting price $1041)

There are a few important things to point out in those specs. First, notice that these two laptops use different Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU versions. As we’ll explore more below, that makes a significant difference in performance. Additionally, while both of Laptop Mag's review configurations included OLED displays, OLED is a paid upgrade on the HP Envy. In contrast, it is included in the base configuration of the Lenovo Slim 7i.

If you consider getting either of these laptops in its base configuration, the HP Envy might look like a better deal at first glance. However, you must look closely at what you might be sacrificing when buying a base configuration. They’re not always as much of a bargain as they seem.

The HP Envy has a lower starting price but also lower starting specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 1920x1200 IPS display. In comparison, the Slim 7i’s base configuration includes an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 1920x1200 OLED display.

So, even in its base configuration, the Lenovo Slim 7i includes more powerful components. For about $80 more than the starting price of the HP Envy, the Slim 7i offers more storage, a more powerful version of the Intel Core Ultra 5 (the “H” version), and a more premium OLED display. If you want an OLED panel on the HP Envy, it will cost you $150 extra, and an upgrade to 1TB of storage will cost an additional $150.

As a result, the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 wins this category because it offers better value for its price.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Design

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Design is one of the most significant differences between the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i and one of the most important categories to consider when deciding between the two.

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1, meaning you can flip the screen around like a tablet. While the Lenovo Slim 7i has a touchscreen, you can’t fold the keyboard deck behind the display.

If you only plan on using your laptop in a typical laptop form factor with the display perpendicular to the keyboard deck, this design difference might not be a deal breaker. However, if you want to use your laptop as a tablet for tasks like drawing, graphic design, or note-taking, the HP Envy x360 has a significant edge.

There are also some smaller design differences worth noting. For example, the Lenovo Slim 7i has a camera bump along the top edge of the display, which the HP Envy doesn’t have. Some may not like the look of that camera bump, although it doesn’t impact performance. Both laptops have a built-in webcam shutter.

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Additionally, the port selection varies between the two devices. The HP Envy x360 has two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The Lenovo Slim 7i also has two USB Type-C ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack, but only includes one USB Type-A port.

Beyond that, both laptops feature a similar steel gray design that will blend in at work or school. Each has the same screen size and effectively the same keyboard design (including a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key). So, for many people, this category will simply come down to personal preference. However, the HP Envy x360 wins since its 2-in-1 design gives you the option to use it in tablet mode if you wish.

Winner: HP Envy x360 2-in-1

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Display

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

It’s crucial to note that our review configurations for these two laptops included OLED displays, but the base configurations don’t match. The HP Envy x360 includes a 1920x1200 IPS display in its base configuration, while the Lenovo Slim 7i’s base model consists of a 1920x1200 OLED display. If you want an OLED display, you’ll have to pay $150 extra for it on the HP Envy x360.

Both OLED panels have some differences, as well. The OLED display on the HP Envy has a higher resolution of 2880x1800, which means it has a higher pixel density than the OLED display on the Lenovo Slim 7i. As a result, the HP Envy’s display may look a bit sharper. Both displays performed well in our benchmark tests:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop DCI-P3 color gamut Average brightness (SDR) Max brightness (HDR) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 136% 368 nits 572 nits Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 134% 382 nits 585 nits

Those results are very close across the board. Most people would likely have difficulty telling the difference between these two displays. While it’s disappointing that HP charges an upgrade fee for an OLED display, the HP Envy has a slight edge in this category since its OLED panel has a higher resolution than the Lenovo Slim 7i’s.

Winner: HP Envy x360 2-in-1

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Performance

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

I was shocked by the difference in performance scores between the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i. On paper, these two mainstream laptops seem very similar. However, including differing variants of the Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU appears to make a significant difference in performance.

Our benchmark tests revealed a significant lead in performance for the Lenovo Slim 7i across the board:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Geekbench 6 (single-core) Geekbench 6 (multi-core) HandBrake time File transfer speed (MBps) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 2305 8697 11:00 901 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 2432 12111 5:21 1534

Those results are a bit baffling at first glance – how can the multi-core Geekbench 6 results be so different if both laptops have an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU? The answer lies in the critical differences between the Core Ultra 7 155U and Core Ultra 7 155H.

The Core Ultra 7 155U , which the HP Envy has, includes 14 threads and 12 total cores (two of which are performance and eight efficiency cores). In comparison, the Core Ultra 7 155H , seen in the Lenovo Slim 7i, includes 22 threads and 16 total cores (six of which are performance and eight efficiency cores).

Those major spec differences between the two CPUs appear similar at first glance. The Core Ultra 7 155H is a far more capable processor, especially for multitasking. The more significant number of threads and cores explains why the Core Ultra 7 155H in the Lenovo Slim 7i trounced the HP Envy x360 in the multi-core Geekbench 6 test.

It’s also worth noting that the base configurations of both laptops use the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, but once again, use different versions of it. The base configuration of the HP Envy x360 includes the Core Ultra 5 125U , which is equipped with 14 threads and 12 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores). The base configuration of the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 includes the Core Ultra 5 125H featuring 18 threads and 14 cores (four performance cores and eight efficiency cores).

So, even if you were to opt for the base configuration of either laptop, you would still get better performance from the Lenovo Slim 7i. The “H” versions of Intel’s Core Ultra processors include superior specs. As a result, the Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 versions of the Lenovo Slim 7i offer stronger performance for their prices.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Graphics

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Since the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 use integrated graphics, their graphics performance relies on their CPUs. Unfortunately, considering its overall performance scores, this does not bode well for the HP Envy. Its Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor also lagged in our graphics tests:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop 3DMark FireStrike Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm (1080p) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 4616 25 fps Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 8455 41 fps

Based on these results, the Lenovo Slim 7i handily wins the graphics category by nearly doubling the HP Envy’s scores. This is due to a major difference in the integrated graphics tech in each laptop’s CPU.

The Core Ultra 7 155H CPU in the Slim 7i includes Intel Arc integrated graphics with a max dynamic frequency of 2.25GHz and eight Xe-cores. In comparison, the Core Ultra 7 155U CPU in the HP Envy includes basic Intel Graphics integrated graphics with a max dynamic frequency of 1.95GHz and four Xe-cores.

That means the Core Ultra 7 155H in the Slim 7i has double the graphics cores for handling graphics-intensive tasks like games. Considering this spec difference, it’s not surprising it far exceeded the HP Envy in our graphics tests.

Of course, neither of these laptops is a gaming laptop. I could do a bit of casual gaming on both, although with slightly more success on the Slim 7i. However, if you’re in the market for a laptop for playing video games, you would be better served with one of our expert picks in our guide to the best gaming laptops .

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Battery life

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

Battery life is a deciding factor for many people when choosing a new laptop. However, it may not make a significant difference in this match-up. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 displayed similar results in our battery life tests.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptop Battery life HP Envy x360 2-in-1 9:49 Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 10:03

Both laptops lasted roughly 10 hours, but the Slim 7i lasted 14 minutes longer, giving it a slight edge in this category.

Winner: Lenovo Slim 7i

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 vs Lenovo Slim 7i: Overall winner

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield)

The Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 is the better laptop for most people due to its stronger specs (even in the base configuration) and superior performance. While the base version of the Slim 7i costs about $80 more than the base configuration of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1, you get much higher quality components for the price, resulting in better performance.

The only significant edge the HP Envy has is its 2-in-1 design. If you have your heart set on a 2-in-1, you would be better served with one of the devices featured in our guide to the best 2-in-1 laptops , such as the HP Spectre x360 14. These laptops are hand-picked by Laptop Mag’s experts, so you’ll get a laptop that offers good value and performance for your money.

If there’s one vital takeaway from comparing the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9, it’s the importance of the details in a laptop’s specs. The Lenovo Slim 7i includes a more powerful variant of the Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU than the HP Envy has, which made a monumental difference in its performance.