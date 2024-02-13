Tulpar is working on an Intel-based handheld gaming PC — and it looks chonky

By Madeline Ricchiuto
Tulpar's new gaming handheld, called the Tulpar, will be powered by Intel

Tulpar handheld gaming computer
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel continues to edge into the gaming handheld market. Intel's Gaming division has teased a new handheld by Tulpar, which will join the MSI Claw and OneXPlayer X1 to pad out the Intel side of handheld gaming.

Intel teased the new gaming handheld on Twitter (via NotebookCheck), with the words "A new handheld pc is approaching. The Tulpar brings gaming on the go!" The announcement came alongside a quartet of images featuring the device which appears to have a 7-inch display, rounded corners, and thick bezels.

Tulpar is a UK-based company that is a subsidiary of Turkish brand Monster Notebook. The Tulpar is the name of their handheld, which makes things a little confusing, but it's no worse a name than its handheld competitors. The Asus ROG Ally is an absolute mouthful, the MSI Claw makes very little objective sense, and the Steam Deck sounds more like a docking station than a gaming device.

Tulpar handheld details are scarce

Tulpar handheld gaming computer

(Image credit: Intel)

The Tulpar was unveiled at the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) event in Katowice, Poland this week. It appears to feature a 7-inch display and two USB-C ports, though the exact specs are unkown. Given the timing of the announcement and the specs of the MSI Claw and OneXPlayer X1, it is likely the Tulpar features an Intel Meteor Lake processor. The Claw and X1 both use the Core Ultra 7 155H, so it would make sense for the Tulpar to use the same chip.

Enthusiast side VideoCardz.com has pointed out that Tulpar's design appears very reminiscent of Emdoor's EM-GP080MTL, which surfaced a few months ago. So the Tulpar device appears to be a collaboration using Emdoor's base design. However, the EM-GP080MTL featured an 8-inch display while the Tulpar appears to have a smaller 7-inch screen. The rounded design and the location of the right and left bumpers are very similar between the two devices.

We will, unfortunately, have to wait on the official announcement for more details.

Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer.