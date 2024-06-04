MSI upgrades the Stealth and Creator laptops with AMD Strix Point and Intel Core Ultra AI processors

Choose your own MSI adventure: Copilot+ or AMG

MSI AMD Ryzen AI Computex
(Image credit: MSI)

MSI upgraded the Stealth and Creator laptops with AMD Strix Point and Intel Core Ultra AI processor options. The AMD Stealth and Creator laptops are part of the Copilot+ program, while the Intel Core Ultra Stealth 16 and 18 are a crossover with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

MSI revealed the new laptops at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, this week. This coincides with AMD and Intel's key announcements, as their new silicon processors will power the updated MSI laptops.

Like many new laptops at Computex this year, AI and AI-enhanced gaming experiences are the focus for MSI.

MSI Stealth A16 AI+ and MSI Creator A16 AI+

MSI AMD Ryzen AI 300 Computex

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI's new Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ laptops combine AMD's latest Ryzen AI 300 laptop processors, Nvidia discrete graphics, and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis to be the first lightweight gaming and creator laptops using next-gen AI.

Using AMD's new XDNA 2 NPU architecture, which offers up to three times the performance of previous generations, the Stealth A16 AI+ and Creator A16 AI+ run generative AI and large language models directly on the laptop. The CPU's Zen 5 architecture supports up to 12 large cores and 50 percent more on-chip memory for extra processor performance.

Both laptops also have Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs for additional graphics and AI computing power. These GeForce RTX GPUs will benefit from Nvidia's latest RTX AI advancements for enhanced power efficiency and fast gaming experiences.

MSI also launched the Summit A16 AI+ and Prestige A16 AI+ business and productivity laptops, which feature the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

MSI Stealth Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Computex

(Image credit: MSI)

To celebrate the first anniversary of MSI's partnership with the Mercedes-AMG automotive brand, MSI is launching the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport alongside an upgraded version of the original Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport.

Like its predecessor, both companies designed the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The chassis incorporates several speed symbols, including the AMG pattern covering the palm rest, exclusive metal nameplates from MSI and AMG, and the Mercedes-AMG logo throughout the magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis.

Underneath the proverbial hood, the Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185 H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics, an extensive vapor chamber cooling system, and powerful enough gaming performance to keep up with an AMG GT2.

The Stealth does get an Intel AI CPU, but not a Lunar Lake CPU

Curiously, although MSI updated the Prestige and Summit lines with AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" processors and Intel Core Ultra "Lunar Lake" processors, the Stealth line got only a Strix Point update.

The MSI Stealth 16 and 18 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport does have an Intel Core Ultra processor, but the Ultra 9 185 H is a previous-gen "Meteor Lake" processor. This is an odd oversight, considering the Stealth is one of MSI's premier gaming laptop lines. It isn't the desktop replacement of the MSI Titan or the MSI Raider, but the Stealth has always been a premium gaming platform. It's just a premium ultrathin gaming laptop, which occasionally comes at the expense of raw power compared to its chunkier counterparts.

So you have to wonder, where is the "Lunar Lake" Stealth model?

