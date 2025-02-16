Another melted cable connected to RTX 50-Series GPU might not be Nvidia’s fault

Nvidia's RTX 50-series GPUs came out in January, and it takes a lot of luck or a lot of money to get one as they're flying off shelves.

Those who have been able to take one home and install it in their PCs might be able to push the graphical limits of their machine, but one person found an issue with the cable connecting his power supply to his Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

Another similar incident has been reported involving another Nvidia RTX 50-series card. This time it was the lesser-powered RTX 5080.

A user on Reddit posted about the incident on Wednesday saying the 12VHPWR cable from his PSU to his GPU did melt but only on the power supply side, which is different than the previous incident as that affected both side.

Is this an Nvidia problem?

Even though both incidents involve an Nvidia RTX 50-series card, two incidents also involve an Asus Loki SFX-L 1000W ATX 3.0 Power Supply, as detailed in the Reddit thread tracking these incidents. Both users provided pictures of their hardware to confirm the issues, however, it remains unclear what is actually at fault.

The Reddit user who initially reported his cable melting told Laptop Mag that Asus, Nvidia, and the maker of the cable, ModDiy, have gotten in contact with him and offered RMAs on the hardware.

As for the Reddit user from the second incident, they posted a comment on Friday confirming that Asus refunded their money and replaced their power supply with a Corsair RM 1000 x 2024 version ATX 3.1.

Asus and Nvidia were contacted about the two incidents, but both companies didn't immediately respond to an email for comment.

Is this the RTX 4090 all over again?

When the RTX 4090 released back in 2022, gamers were also having issues with melted cables.

The YouTube channel Gamers Nexus investigated the issue. What they found was that a combination of user error and minor manufacturing defects combined to create the issue causing the cable to melt.

Nvidia did honor warranty replacements for the RTX 4090, and it appears the company is doing the same for the RTX 50-series.

The Truth About NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 Adapters: Testing, X-Ray, & 12VHPWR Failures - YouTube Watch On

In the coming weeks, many PC gamers will be closely watching for any further issues with the Nvidia RTX 50-series cards. More retailers will likely restock the RTX 50-series cards, which means more gamers will install the GPUs into their computers. So if there is a manufacture defect, it will become more apparent.

Also next week, Nvidia will release its RTX 5070 Ti, which has less power and costs less than the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. Since this budget-friendly GPU consumes less power than the higher-end models, similar melting cable issues are unlikely. Still, this possible problem will only become clear after more gamers install the GPUs.