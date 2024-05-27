A new ROG Ally X is brilliant, but I'd like a Lenovo Legion Go 'Lite' — and it's potentially on the way

There's never been a better time for gaming on the go as 2024 looks set to continue delivering quality PC gaming handhelds, not to mention the looming promise of the Nintendo Switch 2.

We've already been expecting an upgraded ROG Ally X to arrive later in the year after a reveal earlier this month and a now-confirmed list of improved specs to watch out for. However, thanks to sources familiar with Lenovo's plans speaking to Windows Central's Jez Corden, we've also caught wind of a Lenovo Legion Go 'Lite' in the works, also.

The Lenovo Legion Go launched in October 2023, following up on the successful launch of Asus' ROG Ally. The Legion Go offered a large-screen handheld PC gaming experience with Joy Con-like controllers, and solid performance from its Ryzen Z1-series chipset.

However, despite scoring impressively well in our review, there were things we felt Lenovo would need to address should a Legion Go 2 follow. Primarily of which was its battery life — an issue shared by many handheld PC gaming devices.

Lenovo Legion Go 'Lite': Few details, many hopes

Sadly, beyond the knowledge that Lenovo might be working on a new version of its sizable handheld gaming PC, all we can say for sure is that it'll feature the same Ryzen Z1-series chipsets of the original model — which follows similarly to the confirmed specs of the Asus ROG Ally X.

However, having been dubbed the "Lite" version of the Legion Go, it's easy to speculate that the Switch-like PC gaming handheld could adopt similar changes to Nintendo's Lite version of its popular handheld games console too.

If that was the case, we could see the Lenovo Legion Go "Lite" ditch its detachable controllers for a more Steam Deck/ROG Ally-like unibody build. This could also be an opportunity for Lenovo to scale down the device, reducing its 8.8-inch display for a more even-keel 7-inch offering that could squeeze more life out of its battery.

Much like the Legion Pro to the Legion Pro "Lite," the ROG Ally is also set to receive an upgraded model in the ROG Ally X. (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Asus)

Speaking of, we recently found out that the ROG Ally X would be doubling the battery capacity of the original model. If Lenovo was about to do the same, this would put the Legion Go "Lite" at an advantage once more over Asus' handheld, as it would feature a 98.4Wh battery as opposed to the ROG Ally X's 80Wh offering.

RAM is another area where Lenovo will need to make improvements. The Ally X's upgrade to 24GB of LPDDR5X memory is yet another hardware hurdle that the Legion Go "Lite" will need to clear if it wants to remain competitive within the space.

It may be too much to ask, especially given the amount of things the new Legion Go "Lite" may have to change to keep pace with its contemporaries, but a price cut could go a long way to improving the Legion's popularity.

The Legion is one of the more expensive options in the handheld gaming space, though the ROG Ally X's supposed $799 price tag does overshoot the Legion Go's $699 starting price by some margin.

One of the key features of the Legion Go is its detachable Joy Con-like controllers, which could be cut to save costs and weight, and size for the Legion Pro "Lite." (Image credit: Future)

The future is portable

Far from a niche interest for ROG and Lenovo to be chasing, the remainder of 2024 could see even more high-profile handheld gaming consoles being announced, including portable options from two of the top console manufacturers: Nintendo and Microsoft.

We already know that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced within this fiscal year, and we've heard some pretty compelling things about it too, including the possibility of ray tracing and DLSS visual and performance boosts via a new Nvidia chipset.

However, following a breadcrumb trail of comments and actions by Microsoft, it would appear that an Xbox-branded handheld console could also be in the works, too.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently had a lot of positive things to say about both the ROG Ally and Legion Go, even going so far as to comment that he wants his "Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox." Spencer also continued by admitting that his primary frustrations with PC gaming handhelds are that they "are more Windows-based than device-based."

Speculation on a handheld Xbox device continued after Microsoft began probing customers for their opinion on handheld gaming devices. While this could be written off as the Xbox chief's desire to provide a better gaming-centric platform to these devices that stands separately from Windows, other rumors suggest that the next Xbox will launch in 2026 and be partnered with a dockable handheld console.

Outlook

We're seeing the next generation of PC gaming handhelds emerge, and the potential of a strong counter from the console market, too. There truly has never been a better time for on-the-go gamers for quality, selection, and variety.

We'll be keeping an ear to the ground for more word surrounding the potential Lenovo Legion Go "Lite," as well as all potential PC gaming handhelds that emerge throughout the year. We'll be playing close attention to Nintendo's Switch 2, in particular — which has some sizable shoes to fill given the overwhelming popularity of Nintendo's latest console.

In the meantime, for news, rumors, and how-tos on everything handheld PC gaming related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.