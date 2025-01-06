HP's business laptop line-up goes Lunar Lake at CES 2025 with new EliteBook X and EliteBook Ultra — will they beat the Snapdragon

On Monday, HP kicked off CES 2025 with a trio of updated business laptops in its EliteBook line-up, all featuring Intel's new Lunar Lake chips.

The EliteBook Ultra G1i, EliteBook X G1i, and EliteBook X Flip G1i sport a familiar design with updated specs inside for the performance and portability professionals and commuters need. The EliteBook X Flip G1i has the added bonus of a 2-in-1 design for those who want to use their laptop in tablet mode.

All three are Copilot+ PCs, meaning they have Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant baked in, down to a dedicated button on the keyboard. They follow the 2024 HP EliteBook Ultra, which was also a Copilot+ PC but featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU. While Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite has been a game changer for Windows on Arm, business users, in particular, may be concerned with potential software compatibility issues versus a more traditional x86 Intel CPU.

The 2024 HP EliteBook Ultra wasn't perfect, but it earned 4 out of 5 stars due to its excellent battery life at over 16 hours, strong performance surpassing the MacBook Air M3, and its bright, vibrant display. These are all crucial features for a business laptop. So, hopefully, Intel's Lunar Lake processor can deliver everything we liked in the previous generation while improving the graphics performance and, of course, avoiding any compatibility headaches.

Those answers will have to wait until we can put the new EliteBooks through the paces in our lab tests, but here's a look at the spec breakdown, which is similar across all three models, with the exception of the 2-in-1 design on the EliteBook X Flip G1i:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 HP EliteBook Ultra G1i HP EliteBook X G1i HP EliteBook X Flip G1i CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 up to Intel Core Ultra 7 up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Graphics Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics Intel integrated graphics RAM up to 32GB up to 32GB up to 32GB Storage up to 2TB up to 2TB up to 2TB Display 14-inch, 3K OLED, touch optional 14-inch, up to 2.5K, touch optional 2-in-1, 14-inch, up to 2.5K, touch

We'll be covering all of the latest updates and announcements from CES 2025 all week, so stay tuned for more!

