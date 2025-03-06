Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Which detachable 2-in-1 is the best?

Features
By
published

Only one of these detachables will attach to your heart

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari/Claire Tabari)
Jump to:

Hunting for a detachable 2-in-1 laptop is tricky. They're technically tablets but support the operating system of a regular laptop and function generally the same, apart from the detaching keyboard. Unfortunately, there are few available.

The most popular is the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, but it's not exactly power-user-friendly, especially since its ARM-based chip excludes a number of the native Windows apps. However, I am here to tell you that you have another option: the Asus ROG Flow Z13. In case you are unfamiliar, ROG (Republic of Gamers), is the gaming line for Asus, so no surprise this detachable 2-in-1 is bigger and meaner, with AMD's latest power-hungry chipset.

But power isn't everything, and there are a few things the Surface Pro 11 gets right that the Flow Z13 doesn't. If we throw them in a ring, which one will come out on top? Let's find out.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Pricing and configurations

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with its kickstand slightly ajar, highlighting the ROG logo and attachment that helps lift it.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Spec

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025)

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

CPU

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100

GPU

AMD Radeon 8060S

Qualcomm Adreno

RAM

32GB LPDDR5X

16GB

Storage

1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

512GB SSD

Display

13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz, IPS touchscreen

13-inch, 2880 x 1920, OLED, 120Hz

Battery life

10:16

12:11

Dimensions

11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51~0.59 inches

11.3 x 8.2 x 0.4 inches

Weight

2.68 pounds (3.53 pounds with keyboard)

1.97 pounds (tablet) 2.6 pounds (with keyboard)

Price

$2,099 (starting), $2,299 (as reviewed)

$899 starting, $1,499 tested, $1,849 with keyboard and pen

These detachables are expensive, there's no way around that, but one of them gives you more value for your money.

We tested the $2,299 model of the Asus ROG Flow Z13, which comes with an AMD Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 processor, an AMD Radeon 8060S iGPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz IPS touchscreen display. It also comes with the detachable keyboard cover.

Meanwhile, our configuration of the Surface Pro 11 tablet alone is $1,499, which comes with the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 processor, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 13-inch, 2880 x 1920, 120Hz OLED display. Adding the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen brings it up to $1,849.

If you look at it from a price-to-performance ratio, neither is a great deal, but the detachable 2-in-1 form factor makes both a unique proposition. Given that both put you close to $2,000, you might as well get the Asus ROG Flow Z13. Yes, I am aware that it's $450 more, but you're getting a significantly more powerful CPU, iGPU, RAM, and storage for that price gap, which is worth it.

The ROG Flow Z13 starts at $2,099, which drops you down to AMD Ryzen AI MAX 390. If you're looking for cheap, the lowest configuration of the Surface Pro 11 tablet alone is $899, but that configuration includes a much weaker Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor and an LCD screen. If you want the keyboard cover, it's an additional $150, putting you up to $1,050.

The Surface Pro 11 is cheaper, but particularly when considering the models we reviewed, the ROG Flow Z13 offers more value.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13 at an angle against a white background.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Black Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against a white background

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Design

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

While I do love the way the Asus ROG Flow Z13 looks, it is no competition against the Microsoft Surface Pro 11.

The Flow Z13 looks like a jumped straight out of Altered Carbon (I'm not over it, Netflix). It sports sci-fi-esque decals on the back alongside a RGB-lit glass pane and kickstand with a fancy prismatic tab on the bottom left. However, the device is mostly black. The Surface Pro 11 is rather minimalist but comes in black, silver, blue, and sand colorways.

The Surface Pro 11 is also much thinner and lighter, coming in at 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.4 inches and 1.97 pounds (2.6 pounds with keyboard). Meanwhile, the Flow Z13 stacks up to 11.81 x 8.03 x 0.51~0.59 inches 2.68 pounds (3.53 pounds with keyboard).

Thinner, lighter, and more colorful, the Surface Pro 11 takes it.

Winner: Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Battery life

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

There isn't that much room to work with in a detachable, but both the Asus ROG Flow Z13 and Surface Pro 11 offer an impressive amount of battery life.

On the Laptop Mag battery test, which sets the machine to continuously surf the web over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the Flow Z13 survived 10 hours and 16 minutes, which is impressive for a gaming tablet. However, the Surface Pro 11 squeezed out 12 hours and 11 minutes. It's not that great considering it's a standard consumer laptop, but it is better.

Winner: Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Display

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Claire Tabari)

This didn't go the way I expected it to go. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 sports a 13.4-inch, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz, IPS touchscreen display while the Surface Pro 11 comes in with a 13-inch, 2880 x 1920, OLED, 120Hz panel. The former sports the higher refresh rate we'd expect for a gaming rig but the latter offers higher resolution and OLED technology.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Flow Z13's display, as it was plenty bright and decently colorful. But despite not being built for gaming, the Surface Pro 11 got the experience down pat, getting 24% brighter and 40.9% more colorful.

If you really need that high refresh rate, the Flow Z13 is better for you. However, the Surface Pro 11's display is better in almost every way.

Winner: Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Keyboard and touchpad

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) on a white table, highlighting the black keyboard.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Thin and light laptops, detachable or no, typically come at the cost of their keyboards. So while the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a bit of a chunker, its keyboard is superior to the Surface Pro 11.

The Flow Z13's keys are clicky, bouncy, and offer decent spacing to get you speeding through your work. The touchpad is also incredibly smooth and offers a strong click. Unfortunately, you'll have some issues while gaming because the keyboard is too deep into the chassis and too close to the touchpad.

In contrast, the Surface Pro 11's keys felt hollow and lacked clickiness. Your palms will never feel supported on its deck. Then there's the touchpad, which is too resistant and you can barely tell when the clicker is depressed.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Gaming and graphics

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) propped up by a kickstand on a white desk with Monster Hunter Wilds on screen.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Ready to witness a murder? The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is rocking the all-new AMD Radeon 8060S iGPU whereas the Surface Pro 11 sports the Qualcomm Adreno iGPU. The former is a gaming tablet and the latter is a standard consumer device.

Unfortunately, we could not test more games on the Surface Pro 11, so we have only one point of comparison, and that's the Sid Meier's Civilization VI: Gathering Storm benchmark. But the results speak for themselves.

The Flow Z13 scored a whopping 127 frames per second (1600p, Medium) whereas the Surface Pro 11 couldn't even break the 30-fps minimum for playability. It managed only 21 fps, and that was at 1080p. The Surface Pro 11 couldn't escape this landslide.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13 vs. Surface Pro 11: Performance and heat

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with its kickstand extended, highlighting the ports on the left side, including two USB Type-C, an HDMI, microSD, and power jack.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

Measuring overall performance wasn't as brutal as the graphics comparison, but the Asus ROG Flow Z13's AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor still showed the Surface Pro 11's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU no mercy.

On the Geekbench 6 overall performance test, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 showcased a 34.8% advantage in performance versus the Surface Pro 11. When it came to transcoding a 4K video to 1080p on our HandBrake benchmark, the Flow Z13 completed it 46.7% faster. SSD speeds? A whopping 81% faster.

The Flow Z13 crushed the Surface Pro 11 in every test except the heat test. The Surface Pro 11's hottest temp reached 107 degrees Fahrenheit, which is slightly cooler than the Flow's 110 degrees.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Overall winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 and Surface Pro 11 are detachable 2-in-1 laptops with completely different goals, so it's tough to compare them 1-to-1. However, the premium detachable 2-in-1 market is so limited, if you're in the market for one you need to consider all options, and the Flow Z13 claims the overall victory.

You simply cannot beat the raw performance and graphics of the Asus ROG Flow Z13. It also offers an infinitely better keyboard. And even though it's more expensive, you're getting a much better price-to-performance ratio.

Despite that, the Surface Pro 11 is cheaper. For folks that aren't going to game, you'll get a better display and even a sleeker design. Just remember you can't drop to the cheapest Pro 11 configuration and still have that great display.

But overall, if I'm going to spend close to $2K, it better be able to play a terribly-performing game like Monster Hunter Wilds, which the Flow Z13 does incredibly well.

Winner: Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus ROG Flow Z13 at an angle against a white background.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Black Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against a white background

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about 2 in 1 laptops
Framework Laptop 12 open on a white table with hands typing on the keyboard.

Framework's new 12-inch laptop is budget-friendly — but it may have one very tiny problem
A split image of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) on a pink gaming chair and the MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo (A2VM) on a white desk with a blue background.

MSI Summit 13 AI+ Evo vs. HP Spectre x360 14 (2024): Which 2-in-1 is worth your time?
11-inch and 13-inch M3 iPad Air against blue gradient background

Where to preorder the M3 iPad Air and the best deals so far
See more latest
Most Popular
A Kobo Clara BW ereader propped up on a shelf of books
I switched from a Kindle ereader to Kobo for a week — here's why I'm never going back
Apple iPad 11th Gen in various colorways on top of an Apple logo and a colorful yellow/teal/pink gradient backdrop with the words &#039;Apple iPad 11.&#039;
The iPad 11 is Apple's most unintelligent move in years — don't fall for it
Stylized image showing the skyline of Barcelona, Spain, the location of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Image is overlayed with the Laptop Mag branding and several smaller icons representing monitors, smartwatches, smartphones, laptops, and VR headsets. This image is a part of the Laptop Mag MWC 2025 special issue.
MWC 2025: The best products to debut at Barcelona's iconic tech expo
Intel Arrow Lake H-series chipset
“It’s not just about power and performance anymore”: Intel says its leveling up AI PCs for business
A woman putting a MacBook Air M4 in her backpack
The M4 MacBook Air just made a strong case for being the king of budget laptops
HP EliteBook vs Lenovo ThinkPad
HP EliteBook X G1a 14 AI vs. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13: Which business laptop reigns supreme?
Picture of a Valve VR headset (Index) on the Valve Index logo with the words Valve Deckard appearing on a blue backdrop.
Valve's Deckard VR headset sounds like a Steam Deck with a head strap, and that's a very good thing
Nothing Phone 3a Pro in hand
Nothing Phone 3a Pro hands-on: This camera is literally a big deal
The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 playing a movie trailer, on a black desk against a white background.
Turn your Chromebook into a business laptop, for free
Dell XPS 13 9345 (Snapdragon X Elite) open on a white desk with the laptop display showing the desktop.
Don't sacrifice laptop performance for battery life in 2025, here are 5 powerful laptops that lasted over 15 hours in our testing