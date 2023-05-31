How to restart a laptop using your keyboard in Windows 11

By Rami Tabari
published

Here's a quick way to restart your laptop in Windows 11 — use the keyboard

How to restart laptop with keyboard Windows 11
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

Whether your operating system is bugging out or you just aren't sure where to navigate, restarting your Windows 11 laptop is super easy with a keyboard. With a few clicks of a button, you can manage your laptop however you wish.

If you're struggling with an old laptop, this may not solve all your issues, so we recommend picking up a new Windows laptop

Otherwise, here's how to restart a laptop with keyboard in Windows 11.

How to restart laptop with keyboard Windows 11

1. Alt + F4

Before you click anything, you have to be on your desktop or you'll close whatever application you're working on. Now press Alt + F4. This will bring up a new window.

2. Select Restart

(Image: © Future)

Press the down arrow key and you should get the option to Restart Windows. Now click Enter and send your laptop off into oblivion.

It's as easy as that to restart Windows 11 with a keyboard. If you're looking for a new laptop, the Acer Swift 14 might be for you. It's better and cheaper than the M2 MacBook Air, as highlighted by our lovely Editor Kimberly Gedeon

