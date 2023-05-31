How to restart a laptop using your keyboard in Windows 11

Whether your operating system is bugging out or you just aren't sure where to navigate, restarting your Windows 11 laptop is super easy with a keyboard. With a few clicks of a button, you can manage your laptop however you wish.

Otherwise, here's how to restart a laptop with keyboard in Windows 11.

How to restart laptop with keyboard Windows 11

1. Alt + F4 Before you click anything, you have to be on your desktop or you'll close whatever application you're working on. Now press Alt + F4. This will bring up a new window.

2. Select Restart (Image: © Future) Press the down arrow key and you should get the option to Restart Windows. Now click Enter and send your laptop off into oblivion.

It's as easy as that to restart Windows 11 with a keyboard.