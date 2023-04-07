Pokémon GO: How to beat Giovanni in April 2023

Pokémon GO is the phenomenon that keeps on giving, with massive updates coming in every year, we've seen players jump in and out of it like boomerangs. Now that April is here, Pokémon GO players have a new challenge to face: Giovanni.

In order to figure out how to beat Giovanni, you need to actually get to Giovanni first. If you haven't done that, it's simple. First, you got to mess up six Team Go Rocket grunts to obtain the parts for a Rocket Radar. Then you need to defeat three Team Go Rocket leaders to obtain the Super Rocket Radar. Once you have that, you can challenge Giovanni at any Team GO Rocket Pokestop or Rocket Balloon.

Now that you have access to the Super Rocket Radar, here's how to beat Giovanni in April 2023.

How to counter Giovanni in Pokémon GO

Giovanni has three phases.

First Phase: Shadow Persian

Second Phase: Shadow Nidoking, Shadow Kingler, or Shadow Kingdra

Third Phase: Shadow Regice

Giovanni Phase 1: Counters for Shadow Persian

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shadow Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon, so that means it's weak against Fighting-type attacks and resistant to Ghost-type attacks. Shadow Persian also gets a buff in Partly Cloudy weather conditions, so it's best to fight it in anything but that.

Here are a list of counters for Shadow Persian.

Machamp: Counter, Stone Edge, Close Combat

Counter, Stone Edge, Close Combat Terrakion: Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword

Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword Conkeldurr: Counter and Focus Blast

Counter and Focus Blast Lucario: Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-up Punch

Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-up Punch Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch

Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch Breloom: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Nidoking

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shadow Nidoking is a Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, so it's weak against Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves but is resistant against Electric, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Rock-type attacks. Shadow Nidoking gets its buff in Cloudy and Sunny weather.

Here are a list of counters for Shadow Nidoking

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Ancient Power, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Ancient Power, Avalanche Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard, Surf

Waterfall, Blizzard, Surf Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Hydro Cannon

Mud Shot, Earthquake, Hydro Cannon Rhyperior: Mud Slap, Surf, Rock Wrecker

Mud Slap, Surf, Rock Wrecker Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psychic/Psystrike

Psycho Cut and Psychic/Psystrike Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Glaceon: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Espeon: Confusion and Psychic

Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Kingdra

Shadow Kingdra is a Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, so it's weak against Dragon and Fairy-types, but resistant to Fire, Water, and Steel-type attacks. Kingdra gets buffed in Rain and Windy weather.

Here are a list of counters for Shadow Kingdra.

Primarina: Charm, Hydro Pump, Moonblast

Charm, Hydro Pump, Moonblast Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Superpower, Dragon Claw

Dragon Tail, Superpower, Dragon Claw Gardevoir: Charm, Shadow Ball, Synchronoise

Charm, Shadow Ball, Synchronoise Clefable: Charm, Meteor Mash, Moonblast

Charm, Meteor Mash, Moonblast Togekiss: Charm, Flamethrower, Ancient Power

Charm, Flamethrower, Ancient Power Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Dialga: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Kingler

Shadow Kingler is a Water-type Pokemon, so it's weak to Electric and Grass types but resistant to Ice, Fire, Water, and Steel. Kingler gets buffed in Rain weather.

Here are a list of counters for Shadow Kingler.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Power Whip

Thunder Shock and Power Whip Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Beam

Charge Beam and Wild Beam Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Roserade: Bullet Seed and Leaf Storm

Bullet Seed and Leaf Storm Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Sceptile: Bullet Leaf, Dragon Claw, Leaf Blade

Bullet Leaf, Dragon Claw, Leaf Blade Torterra: Razor Leaf, Stone Edge, Frenzy Plant

Razor Leaf, Stone Edge, Frenzy Plant Kartana: Razor Leaf, Nigh Slash, Leaf Blade

Razor Leaf, Nigh Slash, Leaf Blade Raikou: Volt Switch, Shadow Ball, Wild Charge

Volt Switch, Shadow Ball, Wild Charge Ampharos: Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Brutal Swing

Giovanni Phase 3: Counters for Shadow Regice

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shadow Regice is a Legendary Ice-type Pokemon, so it's weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel types but resistant only to Ice types. It's strongest when in Snow weather conditions, which depending on where you are, you might not have to worry about. Sorry, Antarctica.

Here is a list of counters for Shadow Regice.

Entei: Fire Spin, Iron Head, Flame Charge

Fire Spin, Iron Head, Flame Charge Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch

Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn, Blaze Kick

Counter, Blast Burn, Blaze Kick Terrakion: Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword

Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword Machamp: Counter, Rock Slide, Cross Chop

Counter, Rock Slide, Cross Chop Lucario: Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-Up Punch

Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-Up Punch Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Chandelure: Fire Spin and Overheat

Fire Spin and Overheat Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Destroying Giovanni's smug face will net you 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and 2 Golden Razz Berries.

Good luck!