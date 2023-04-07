Pokémon GO: How to beat Giovanni in April 2023

Pokémon GO is the phenomenon that keeps on giving, with massive updates coming in every year, we've seen players jump in and out of it like boomerangs. Now that April is here, Pokémon GO players have a new challenge to face: Giovanni.
In order to figure out how to beat Giovanni, you need to actually get to Giovanni first. If you haven't done that, it's simple. First, you got to mess up six Team Go Rocket grunts to obtain the parts for a Rocket Radar. Then you need to defeat three Team Go Rocket leaders to obtain the Super Rocket Radar. Once you have that, you can challenge Giovanni at any Team GO Rocket Pokestop or Rocket Balloon.
Now that you have access to the Super Rocket Radar, here's how to beat Giovanni in April 2023.
How to counter Giovanni in Pokémon GO
Giovanni has three phases.
First Phase: Shadow Persian
Second Phase: Shadow Nidoking, Shadow Kingler, or Shadow Kingdra
Third Phase: Shadow Regice
Giovanni Phase 1: Counters for Shadow Persian
Shadow Persian is a Normal-type Pokemon, so that means it's weak against Fighting-type attacks and resistant to Ghost-type attacks. Shadow Persian also gets a buff in Partly Cloudy weather conditions, so it's best to fight it in anything but that.
Here are a list of counters for Shadow Persian.
- Machamp: Counter, Stone Edge, Close Combat
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword
- Conkeldurr: Counter and Focus Blast
- Lucario: Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-up Punch
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch
- Breloom: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter and Dynamic Punch
Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Nidoking
Shadow Nidoking is a Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, so it's weak against Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves but is resistant against Electric, Poison, Bug, Fairy, Fighting, and Rock-type attacks. Shadow Nidoking gets its buff in Cloudy and Sunny weather.
Here are a list of counters for Shadow Nidoking
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Ancient Power, Avalanche
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Blizzard, Surf
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Hydro Cannon
- Rhyperior: Mud Slap, Surf, Rock Wrecker
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psychic/Psystrike
- Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Glaceon: Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Espeon: Confusion and Psychic
Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Kingdra
Shadow Kingdra is a Water/Dragon-type Pokemon, so it's weak against Dragon and Fairy-types, but resistant to Fire, Water, and Steel-type attacks. Kingdra gets buffed in Rain and Windy weather.
Here are a list of counters for Shadow Kingdra.
- Primarina: Charm, Hydro Pump, Moonblast
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Superpower, Dragon Claw
- Gardevoir: Charm, Shadow Ball, Synchronoise
- Clefable: Charm, Meteor Mash, Moonblast
- Togekiss: Charm, Flamethrower, Ancient Power
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dialga: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail and Outrage
Giovanni Phase 2: Counters for Shadow Kingler
Shadow Kingler is a Water-type Pokemon, so it's weak to Electric and Grass types but resistant to Ice, Fire, Water, and Steel. Kingler gets buffed in Rain weather.
Here are a list of counters for Shadow Kingler.
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Power Whip
- Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Beam
- Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Roserade: Bullet Seed and Leaf Storm
- Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge
- Sceptile: Bullet Leaf, Dragon Claw, Leaf Blade
- Torterra: Razor Leaf, Stone Edge, Frenzy Plant
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Nigh Slash, Leaf Blade
- Raikou: Volt Switch, Shadow Ball, Wild Charge
- Ampharos: Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, Brutal Swing
Giovanni Phase 3: Counters for Shadow Regice
Shadow Regice is a Legendary Ice-type Pokemon, so it's weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel types but resistant only to Ice types. It's strongest when in Snow weather conditions, which depending on where you are, you might not have to worry about. Sorry, Antarctica.
Here is a list of counters for Shadow Regice.
- Entei: Fire Spin, Iron Head, Flame Charge
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Crunch
- Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn, Blaze Kick
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Rock Slide, Sacred Sword
- Machamp: Counter, Rock Slide, Cross Chop
- Lucario: Counter, Shadow Ball, Power-Up Punch
- Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare
- Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Chandelure: Fire Spin and Overheat
- Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
Destroying Giovanni's smug face will net you 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and 2 Golden Razz Berries.
Good luck!