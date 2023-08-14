New WhatsApp feature allows you to share your screen: here's how

Earlier today Meta CEO and mixed martial artist Mark Zuckerberg announced a new screen-sharing feature will be rolling out for WhatsApp. As reported by TechCrunch, the new screen-sharing feature will allow screen-sharing between WhatsApp contacts across iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

Meta also is making improvements to the WhatsApp video chat experience adding support for landscape orientation during video calls on mobile. Word of the new Landscape Mode for video calls first appeared in the app’s release notes for July. The Photo shared by Zuckerberg shows the new feature in Meta’s feature teaser image below.

Here's how to share your screen in WhatsApp

Although the new feature will be rolling out over the next few days and weeks, we figured why not share how to use it with you. I mean, what are WhatsApp friends for?

First, tap on the phone button in the video controls to access the screen-sharing feature. Your device will prompt you to let you know you're about to begin recording or casting with WhatsApp. Next, tap Start Now to begin your screen-sharing session. To stop sharing your screen, tap Stop Sharing. That's it, and now you know how to share your screen within WhatsApp.

Please note that screen sharing isn't available during audio calls and that audio for shared content from Netflix, Youtube, or video games, cannot be heard by those you're sharing your screen with. I'm happy to report that your screen-sharing session is protected by the end to end encryption. Nobody, not even the folks at WhatsApp, are able to see or hear what is being shared.

It is advised that to enjoy the best user experience, you update to the latest version of WhatsApp. Also, if those whom you try to share your screen with do not have the newest version, they will be prompted to download it.