How to use passkeys to sign into your Google account — experience a password-free future

By Sean Riley
published

Google account sign-on is password-free in 2023

Screenshot showing a phone using passkey for Google account sign-in
(Image credit: Google)

Google has been laying the groundwork for a password-free future for years now and it has now taken another step toward that future. If you want to know how to use passkeys to sign into your Google account, we can walk you through it in just a few simple steps.

The key (or passkey) to this sign-in method is a device that Google supports as a passkey, which can be any Android phone running Android 9 or above or any iPhone running at least iOS 16. Once you've followed our instructions and set up passkey sign-in you'll just confirm your sign-in through the biometric login on your device.

Passkey sign-in is more secure as it can't be spoofed by malicious websites and it has the added bonus of eliminating the need for a separate two-factor authentication method since the process already meets the requirements for 2FA.

Don't ditch your password manager just yet, passkeys need much broader support before that happens, but this is another important stride toward a safer passwordless future.

How to use passkeys for Google sign-on

1. Go to myaccount.google.com.

(Image: © Google)

Enter myaccount.google.com (opens in new tab) into your browser. Or just click that link, and it'll open it in a new window.

2. Click on "Security"

(Image: © Google)

Click on the "Security" tab on the left side of the page.

3. Select "Start using passkeys"

(Image: © Google)

Scroll down to the "How you sign in to Google" section and select "Start using passkey." If you don't already use your phone to sign in you will need to link a phone by clicking on the Google prompt option first.

4. Click the "Use passkeys" button.

(Image: © Google)

Click on the "Use passkeys" button. Any currently linked phones will be displayed below in the "Automatically created passkey" box.

5. That's it's, click done.

(Image: © Google)

Congrats, you're password-free in 2023. Well for Google sign-on anyway, here's hoping there are considerably more supported services to come.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 291 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,589.40
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$1,249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(Blue)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Inc. ENVY Laptop Computer... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,749.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,349.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Sean Riley
Sean Riley

Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more.  Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more. 