"How to set up voicemail" is trending topic on Google Search, particularly among iPhone users, which tells us that people are still interested in leaving spoken messages for missed calls. Voicemail isn't dead yet!
If you have no idea how to set up voicemail on your iPhone, don't worry, we've got a step-by-step, easy-to-follow guide that will help you leave pre-recorded messages for your incoming calls in no time.
How to set up voicemail on iPhone
1. Tap on the green Phone icon.
2. Tap on Voicemail.
3. Tap on Set Up.
4. Enter a 7-digit password for your voicemail and hit Done.
5. You can either select a default pre-recorded message or record your own. For the former, tap on Default and hit Done. For the latter, tap on Custom, hit Record, and tap on Done.
Voila! You've successfully set up your voicemail for all incoming callers to hear if you're unable to pick up the phone.