How to set up voicemail on iPhone

"How to set up voicemail" is trending topic on Google Search, particularly among iPhone users, which tells us that people are still interested in leaving spoken messages for missed calls. Voicemail isn't dead yet!

If you have no idea how to set up voicemail on your iPhone, don't worry, we've got a step-by-step, easy-to-follow guide that will help you leave pre-recorded messages for your incoming calls in no time.

1. Tap on the green Phone icon.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on Voicemail.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Set Up.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Enter a 7-digit password for your voicemail and hit Done.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

5. You can either select a default pre-recorded message or record your own. For the former, tap on Default and hit Done. For the latter, tap on Custom, hit Record, and tap on Done.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Voila! You've successfully set up your voicemail for all incoming callers to hear if you're unable to pick up the phone.