To remind everyone that the iPhones we carry around are more powerful than the computers that sent NASA to the moon, you can screen mirror iPhone to TV without an issue.

If you're trying to get a video to play on your TV, you should be able to do that more easily with AirPlay — but if AirPlay is not available, then your next best bet is to mirror your iPhone screen to your TV.

Here's how to screen mirror iPhone to TV.

How to screen mirror iPhone to TV

Step 1) Connect your iPhone to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV.

Step 2) Navigate to Control Center: For the iPhone X and above, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen; For iPhone 8 and below, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen.

Step 3) Select Screen Mirroring.

Step 4) Now you can select your TV.

Step 5) An AirPlay password might appear on your TV — enter the password on your iPhone.

Just like that, it's easy to screen mirror iPhone to TV. If you need to stop screen mirroring, go back to the Control Center and tap Screen Mirroring, then tap Stop Mirroring. Keep in mind that some TVs might not be compatible with Screen Mirroring.

