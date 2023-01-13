Interestingly, "how to record phone calls on iPhone" is climbing the ranks in popularity on Google Search. Perhaps people are feeling more litigious than usual and want to save incriminating evidence to have an edge in court (just make sure it's legal in your state (opens in new tab)).

Or maybe they simply want to keep a record of certain phone calls so that they can go back and replay them for their own reference. No matter what the reason is, we have the scoop on how to record phone calls on your iPhone.

How to record phone calls on iPhone

As far as I know, iOS doesn't have a native feature that lets users record their phone calls on iPhone. Consequently, you'll have to download on app from the Apple App Store to execute the task of recording your conversations.

1. Go to the Apple App Store and type in the word "Rev" in the search bar.

2. Be sure to ignore the first few apps and tap on "Get" next to "Rev Voice Recorder" (It should have a light green icon).

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on "Install."

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. If prompted to enter your Apple ID password, type it in and hit "Sign In."

5. Once the app finishes downloading, tap on "Open."

6. Type in your number to verify it. Type in the code you see on your phone.

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

7. You made be asked if you want updates. Select "Allow" if you want notifications on when your recordings are done.

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

8. You can record your first phone call by tapping on "Start recording."

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

9. In the empty field, you can use an existing contact or enter a phone number.

10. Tap on "Start call."

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

11. The Rev app will then set up a conference call between you and your party, allowing you to record your conversation. To kick this off, tap the number below.

How to record phone calls on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

And that's all she wrote. Your phone call will be recorded. Once you're done, simply hang up the phone. You'll be dropped back into the Rev app, which will show you a time-stamped listing of your latest recording. You can click on it for playback.

Note: Only U.S. and Canada numbers are supported with the Rev app.