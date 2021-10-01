How to have FaceTime calls with Android users

"How do I have FaceTime calls with Android users?" is the new question that's popping up on the Google search engine as more iPhone owners catch wind of the new iOS 15 perk. At WWDC 2021, Apple announced that Android users can now participate in FaceTime calls, but there is a catch.

Although Android users can join FaceTime calls, they cannot host any. Only an iPhone owner can launch a FaceTime call and send a link to an Android recipient (which allows the non-iOS user to join in on the FaceTime fun). Getting started is easy. Check out the step-by-step instructions below.

Before launching a FaceTime call with an Android user, your iPhone must be updated to iOS 15. Also, make sure that your call participant is in your Contacts for easy sharing via the Messages app. Once you've done these preliminary actions, you're ready to have your first FaceTime call with an Android user.

1. Go to the FaceTime app.

2. If you're not signed in yet, you'll be prompted to do so. Input your Apple ID and password.

How to have FaceTime calls with Android users (Image credit: Future)

3. Click on "Create a Link." If you like, you can name the FaceTime link by clicking on "Add Name" and typing in your preferred title. Tap "OK."

How to have FaceTime calls with Android users (Image credit: Future)

4. Next, click on the tiny "i" next to your newly created link.

How to have FaceTime calls with Android users (Image credit: Future)

5. Tap on "Share Link."

How to have FaceTime calls with Android users (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap on "Messages" and click on the green plus sign to select the Contact you'd like to send the join link to. Next, click on the green up arrow to send it.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Once sent, you'll be brought back to your FaceTime link's main page. Click on "Join" and wait for your Android buddy to join the call.

Of course, it's best to plan ahead and schedule a FaceTime call with your Android participant so that they can join you on the call at an agreed upon time.