How to find Redmane Painting location in Elden Ring

Elden Ring features a series of hidden locations that offer unique items, and the only in-game hints towards where these are placed come in the form of paintings. Players have to reach the depicted area and find the invisible painter, which is usually done by carefully analyzing the portrait in the player's inventory.

The Redmane Painting in particular requires a lot more than just finding its location, as players will have to engage in some hardcore parkour to get there.

How to find Redmane Painting location

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

1. Head to the “Fort Faroth” Grace Point. If you don’t have it unlocked yet, it lies on the eastern side of Caelid, within Dragonbarrow. You can also teleport to the “Dragonbarrow Fork” Grace Point or “Lenne’s Rise” Grace Point.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

2. Ride your mount towards the Minor Erdtree north of Fort Faroth. Stand a little south of the Minor Erdtree and look along the cliffside for a tree branch.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

3. You should see a tree branch jutting out from the mountain side. You’ll be able to make the jump down, but you might take some fall damage so make sure your health is full.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

4. Once you make this first fall, the rest of the path can be a little difficult. You’ll want to jump down onto a thinner tree branch below. It’s recommended that you actually use the jump button, as just falling off could cause you to die.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

5. Follow the tree branch to the end of its path and land on the broken pillar below it.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

6. Head to the side of the pillar facing the cliff and carefully fall down. Do not jump here, and don’t rush off. You need to take baby steps off the side.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

7. Hop on your mount and jump to the pillar to its side. Double jumping won’t be necessary here.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

8. This part might be a little tricky. If you continue on the pillar towards the cliffside, you’ll see a tree branch embedded within the mountain, but it is a bit far. You’re going to need Torrent to make this jump, but only make one jump towards it. If you miss it, you can use your double jump to correct your course. Don’t feel too bad if you don’t make this jump, I died my first time too.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

9. And with that, you can drop on the platform below. The painter will be there, along with a very angry golem with an absurd amount of health. If you can’t successfully handle the golem, just grab the items and get out of there.