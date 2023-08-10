How to file Facebook class action lawsuit: Get cash from $725 million settlement

By Rami Tabari
published

The deadline is August 25, but filing is easy

How to file Facebook class action lawsuit
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor)

If you've had a Facebook longer than the time you didn't, you may be able to earn some money right now.

Facebook users in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusive, are eligible for a cash payment from a Class Action Settlement. The deadline to file a claim online is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2023.

Here's how to file Facebook class action lawsuit.

Submitting your claim online is the easiest way to file, just go to this link here

Step 1) Fill out your contact information.

Step 2) Answer the three following questions.

  • Did you reside in the United States at any time between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022, inclusive?
  • Were you a Facebook user at any time between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022?
  • Are you filing a claim for a current account, a deleted account or a combination of both?

Step 3) Add a method for receiving payment. Options include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, Mastercard, and Direct Deposit.

Step 4) Sign.

How much money will I get?

According to the Settlement's FAQ, it depends on how many Settlement Class Members submit valid claims and how long you were a user on Facebook during the Class Period.

For each month that you had an activated Facebook account, you'll receive one point, and those points will be multiplied to add up to your settlement amount. $750 million is a lot of money, but Facebook also has a lot of users. 

It could be less than $1 or it could be $100. We just don't know right now.

What happens if I do nothing? Something

If you do not take part in this claim, and effectively "Do Nothing," you are still automatically part of the Settlement. But if you do nothing, you won't receive a payment and you give up the right to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against Facebook that's related to this suit.

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.