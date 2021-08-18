Knowing how to delete apps on Android is crucial. With millions of apps available on Google Play, it is easy to end up with a few too many on your phone. Those apps are all taking up space and can ultimately start slowing your phone down even if you never use them.

There are a number of different ways to delete apps on Android, here's a quick look at the best methods including how to get rid of some apps that may have come pre-installed on your phone.

There are two methods for deleting apps on Android, both are quick and easy. However, there are slight variations depending on your phone brand and we'll cover that as well. So whether you have a phone from Samsung, Google, OnePlus or any other manufacturer, one of these options will work for you.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to delete apps on Android - Settings method

Open Settings

Tap on Apps & Notifications or Apps (Pixel and OnePlus) Select See all apps or App info

or Tap on the app that you would like to delete

Select Uninstall and tap Ok when prompted

That's it. The app and its data will be removed from your phone. If an app shows an option for Disable that means it is a pre-installed app that cannot be deleted entirely from your system. However, there are still advantages to disabling an app as it will no longer show in your App Drawer and it won't run in the background. So if it is an app you have not and will not use you should disable it using the same steps above.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to delete apps on Android - Home screen/App Drawer method

Long press on the app that you want to delete (Samsung and OnePlus) Tap Uninstall or Disable

Drag the app to the upper-right corner of your screen and release it over Uninstall

Tap Ok when prompted

That's it, the app and its data have been deleted from your phone.