"How to access archived emails in Gmail" is blowing up in Google Search! And quite frankly, we understand why. When you're on your phone, it's easy to swipe the wrong way, and suddenly, you've archived an email you weren't supposed to — let's talk about how to access archived emails in Gmail.

It's rather simple, so we won't keep you too long

If you need to clear out space in your email, archiving is your best bet, but if you need those emails again, here's how to access archived emails in Gmail.

How to access archived emails in Gmail

1. Go to Gmail. (Image: © Future) You don't need to go to a special place in Google's suite. You can access your archived emails right in your Gmail.

2. On the left, click More. (Image: © Future) On the left side bar, click on the More tab, which will drop down a bunch of new options.

3. Click All Mail. (Image: © Future) Click All Mail and you'll have access to all of the archived emails you've stored away.

It really is that simple. If you have anymore Gmail queries, run around Laptop Mag for a while and you're bound to find what you're looking for eventually.