Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds fall to their lowest ever price — a shockingly good early Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, but if you are in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds there is no reason to wait because we are already seeing our top picks hit all-time low prices.

You can find the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds for $199 @ Amazon or Best Buy right now, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on our pick for the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market.

If you are scouting around for deals on any other tech then check out our Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts on the most wished-for tech.

Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the best active noise-cancelling earbuds around. The audio is bold and dynamic with great detail, easily standing toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters in the space. Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled ANC.

Bose rates the QuietComfort Earbuds II for six hours of battery life. Unfortunately, the ANC can’t be disabled so you can’t squeeze out an additional hour. And there's a lack of Find My functionality, so you can't find your earbuds if they jump ship (or ear).

Despite that, the QuietComfort Earbuds II’s powerful 9.3-millimeter transducers ensure a warm, punchy performance with pleasantly deep lows.

The QC Earbuds II have an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and water-resistant, protecting them against a particularly sweaty workout or heavy rainfall.

Once you've scooped up the QC Earbuds II, if you are still on the hunt for more deals check out our Black Friday deals hub for all of the best sales on tech.