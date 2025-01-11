The Best VR/XR at CES 2025: The Sony Xyn

Virtual and mixed reality is waving goodbye to a pretty successful time of 2024, but we don't expect things to come to a crashing halt at any point this year. If anything, this category of tech seems to have a very promising future ahead of it.

That said, the halls of CES 2025 weren't exactly bustling with stands ready to showcase the next generation of consumer-level headsets, but there were still some impressive pieces of hardware on display, most notably the Sony Xyn — a creator-focused sister headset to the company's impressive PS VR2, and our pick for the best VR/XR tech at this year's show.

Best VR/XR of CES 2025: Sony Xyn

XYN l Concept Video - YouTube Watch On

In the world of VR and XR, Sony might be known more for its PS-VR headset, but its recent addition, the Xyn, looks compelling in an entirely different way. Unlike PSVR, the Xyn is focused more on creative application,s with Sony positioning the headset as a way to create “spatial content.”

Part of that master plan will be Xyn’s “spatial capture solution” which creates photorealistic 3D assets using images captured of real-world objects and spaces. In effect, wearers will be able to create 3D scans of objects and environments just by looking at them.

Combined, Sony says the Xyn and its software could be useful for all sorts of creative applications, including CG production films, games, and more.

Naturally, the Xyn will need a very high-res display, so Sony is including a high-quality 4K OLED micro display that should give wearers all the pixels they need to render 3D content effectively.

Just when the Xyn will be released is anyone’s guess, but having another headset with high-res displays that can match the Vision Pro should be exciting for anyone who’s hopeful about the future of XR.

Sadly, due to its creator-focused angling, the Xyn might not be all that fun for the average consumer, but creative professionals may be looking at a mixed reality marvel to improve workflows and bring their skills to the next level.