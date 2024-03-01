Six games that will never see the light of day thanks to the mass tech layoffs

January through March is generally the end of the fiscal year, which often means mass layoffs. Especially in the tech and gaming industries that are notoriously volatile. While some studios have been insulated from major losses due to overwhelming success, most major publishers have dropped at least some staff.

In some cases this doesn't mean much to consumers, but for the studios with the largest cuts this can mean that some games in progress won't see the light of day. Many of these projects are unnamed and unannounced, which means they may be reborn in a new form somewhere down the line. But for now, all of these games are dead on arrival.

Game cancellations so far

"Star Wars" first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment

As part of Electronic Arts' recent layoffs, Respawn Entertainment's follow up to the hit "Star Wars: Jedi Survivor" is no longer in development. The studio will instead focus their efforts on creating new projects based on EA's own brands. So this could mean more "Titanfall" or "Apex Legends" games down the line, but it is the death of the untitled "Star Wars" FPS game.



EA's recent restructuring has the publisher moving away from licensed properties, which has impacted many of its mobile games as well. "Kim Kardashian Hollywood," "Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth," "MLB Tap Sports Baseball," and "F1 Mobile" are being discontinued as part of EA's change in content strategy.

Eidos-Montréal's next "Deus Ex" game

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Eidos-Montréal has been working on their next "Deus Ex" title for about two years now, since the split with Square Enix in 2022. New owners Embracer Group have laid off a significant number of employees at Eidos-Montréal across multiple divisions including developers, admin staff, and support services.



While "Deus Ex" could be resurrected somewhere down the line, it is currently not being worked on thanks to Embracer's restructuring of Eidos.

Several other Embracer Group owned studios have also seen layoffs and studio closures since the parent company lost a high-profile $2 billion deal in May of last year.

Sony London Studios' PS5 live service co-op game and several other unannounced titles have been cancelled

(Image credit: Sony)

After laying off 900 PlayStation employees across multiple studios, as well as closing down their London Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment has cancelled development on "some" unannounced games.

Sony has not released information on which of their upcoming games have been cancelled. However, with the close of the Sony London Studio, the upcoming fantasy online co-op game by the "Blood & Truth" developer is the one game we know for sure has been cancelled by Sony. The fantasy co-op game was announced in 2022 and was to be set in an alternate version of London. A title for the project was never released to the public.

Other studios impacted by the layoffs include Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Guerrilla Games. Its unclear if those studios have also cancelled projects due to the layoffs at this time.

Hidden Path has paused development on an unannounced RPG

Hidden Path CEO Jeff Pobst took to LinkedIn to confirm layoffs after the studio was unable to secure enough funding for an unannounced RPG project.

Little information on the project was revealed, but it won't be making any news any time soon. This one may see the light of day in the future, should Hidden Path be able to muster up the resources to get it back off the ground.

ZA/UM cancels "Disco Elysium" expansion project "X7"

(Image credit: ZA/UM)

Details on project "X7" are somewhat scarce, but according to GLHF it was expected to be a standalone expansion for "Disco Elysium." The project was "one to two years" away from completion according to ZA/UM president Ed Tomaszewski.

This leaves two projects left at ZA/UM after the 2022 cancellation of "Disco Elysium" sequel project Y12 and the 2023 cancellation of original IP project P1. The two remaining projects are referred to by codenames C4 and M0 internally.

Die Gut Fabrik's upcoming project halts production

(Image credit: Die Gut Fabrik)

Die Gut Fabrik is mostly known for the story driven adventure game "Saltsea Chronicles." The studio failed to secure funding for its next project and would be halting production on the game.



The studio is still open to finding funding for this project in the future, so we may see it resurrected in the future. For now, the team at Die Gut Fabrik are looking for new work.

Square Enix and People Can Fly's "Project Gemini" may also be in trouble

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Polish developer People Can Fly has laid off over 30 people according to Kotaku, all of whom were working on the unannounced Square Enix title "Project Gemini." An additional 20 staff were moved to other projects.

These layoffs were caused by budget limitations and shrinking scope for the game, with a shorter campaign and smaller enemy roster as a result of the reduced budget. "Project Gemini" was initially slated for a 2026 launch date, though its uncertain if that release window will shift given the layoffs.



People Can Fly and Square Enix initially worked together on 2021's loot-shooter "Outriders."