Nintendo Direct September 2023: Live updates

Nintendo abruptly revealed yesterday that it would be holding a new Nintendo Direct presentation today, featuring "roughly 40 minutes" of Switch games to release this winter. The internet exploded into hype mode (unsurprisingly), and now we're patiently waiting for the showcase to begin.

We also are aware that the Nintendo Switch's successor is currently in development, but many doubt that the company will spend any time today revealing the console. At most the company might say it's in development, but beyond that, don't expect much.

The Nintendo Direct September 2023 showcase starts at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BT. Try to make it in less than an hour on YouTube or Twitch. If not, keep up with our updates!