How to watch Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer today

Elden Ring is among the most spectacular video game experiences of my adulthood, and if you're anything like me, you're desperately clamoring for any news regarding its announced Shadows of the Erdtree expansion. But thankfully, the wait is over, as Elden Ring's DLC will finally be unveiled today.

We're being promised a three-minute gameplay trailer, which is similar in length to the gameplay trailer originally shown at 2021's Summer Games Fest. And if you recall that trailer, it was not shy in providing a grand look at many of the game's areas and bosses. In other words, if you're remotely shy about spoilers, do not tune in.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay trailer

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer will go live on YouTube at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT and can be watched on YouTube. The live video is also embedded right below this graph, so feel free to watch it directly from this page.

While it's hard to expect anything at this moment, a release date leak from user billbil-kun on the French site dealabs claims that a Game of the Year edition for Elden Ring will launch on June 21. As a result, it's believed that's when the expansion itself will launch. We'll likely know whether or not that's true at the end of the gameplay presentation.

Beyond just launch expectations, we have a few theories on what the game itself might look like. Many have theorized that because the six Divine Towers are each surrounding an obscured cloud on the map, it is believed that would be a good spot to place a whole new area. Alternative theories imply that Shadow of the Erdtree will take players to a dark version of the current world with many changes. Regardless, we're hyped beyond all belief to see the expansion first-hand.