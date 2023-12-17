Asus ROG Ally battery life too short? 7 ways to boost your mobile gaming time

The Asus ROG Ally doesn't have the best battery longevity, and if you're in a rough spot, you might want to draw its power out as long as possible. In fact, while writing this, I find myself in that exact pinch. I went into the office and realized I completely forgot my charger, which means I'm scrambling to get this piece written before it goes from 19% to 0%.

There's a long list of things you can do to save as much power as possible, with certain options more preferable than others depending on your situation. If you really need to save power for whatever reason, following all of these steps will help greatly. If you're not that desperate, you can choose which options to activate to save power.

Here's everything you can do to save power on your Asus ROG Ally!

1. Performance / fan settings

1: Press the Armoury Crate button, which is the bottommost menu button on the right.

(Image credit: Asus)

2: Go to Settings at the top.

(Image credit: Asus)

3: Select Operating Mode.

(Image credit: Asus)

4: Here, you can select between Silent, Performance, and Turbo. Silent consumes the least power and is ideal if you're trying to save battery life. Performance is a solid default if you're not worried about the battery dying during your trip, but don't have a place to immediately charge your device. Turbo is ideal if the device is being charged.

(Image credit: Asus)

5: Alternatively, you can select Manual and set the SPL, SPPT, and FPPT wattage consumption. You can also adjust fan speeds here. We don't recommend touching this unless you know what you're doing.

(Image credit: Asus)

2. CPU Boost and Standby modes

In this same menu, you can scroll down to Eco Assist on the left. For even greater reduction in power consumption, we recommend turning CPU Boost off. There's also Modern Standby Assistant and Extreme Standby Mode, which is what causes the device to enter "hibernate mode" if left off for a certain period of time.

(Image credit: Asus)

3. GPU settings

The bottommost menu option on the left is GPU Settings, which allows you to allocate more or less memory to the integrated graphics. AMD Advanced Graphics Options are also available here, but they should be off by default.

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Lighting

Return to the Settings menu in Armoury Crate and select Lighting. Within the menu options on the left, select Settings. Scroll down to On Battery Power. Below should read Console. Turn it off to save power. This means the RGB lights will not activate if the console isn't being charged.

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Wi-Fi

Return to the Settings menu in Armoury Crate and select Connection. If Wi-Fi is toggled on, turn it off.

(Image credit: Asus)

6. Frame rates

Press Command Center, which is the bottommost menu button on the left. FPS Limiter should be visible here, and if you lock it to 30 frames per second, it will save power.

7. Task Manager

(Image credit: Asus)

Press Back Pedal + Down on the D-Pad. Task Manager will open, and it should sort applications by how much memory they're consuming. Close apps that seem unneeded for your current use.