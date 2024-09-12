The best Game Boy Advance SP clone is about to debut three new transparent colors

Anbernic's RG35XXSP handheld has taken the retro gaming world by storm, especially for fans of the original Game Boy Advance SP and its clamshell design. With an affordable price point, support for more than 30 emulator platforms, and impressive specs, it's honestly no surprise.

To celebrate the handheld's success, Anbernic is apparently adding three new colors to the RG35XXSP lineup. According to Retro Dodo, Anbernic will be launching three new transparent colorways "in the near future," and we could see a pre-order link go live in the next couple weeks.

Nintendo Nostalgia

The transparent trend strikes again. From Nothing Ear (a) earbuds to the Boring Phone and a plethora of video game controllers, people love seeing the inner workings of their devices. And I can't lie, I definitely see the appeal — I can't pass a transparent controller without picking it up and seriously debating buying it.

Smartly, Anbernic is hopping on this transparency train to add more colors to one of, if not the most popular handheld it sells.

The company shared a photo of the upcoming transparent colors with Retro Dodo, but it's not the clearest image. Still, you can make out enough to know whether you'd be interested in one of these three colors.

(Image credit: Anbernic)

These new colors will be called Transparent Green, Transparent Pink, and Transparent White, which appears to be a lighter version of the Transparent Black color the handheld launched with. Three other original colors include Transparent Blue, Silver, and Gray.

While the four original colorways feature black buttons, these three new transparent colors appear to be equipped with white buttons. The shoulder buttons aren't visible in the picture Anberic sent over, but it's safe to assume they're white as well.

The new colors should feature the same specs as well, which includes:

3.5-inch (640 x 480) IPS display

H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU

Dual-core Mali-G31 MP2 GPU

1GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage, starting

Linux 64-bit OS

Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2

3,300 mAh battery (rated to last 8 hours)

Anbernic's soon-to-be-released transparent colors aren't limited, as far as we know. This is likely one of the company's best-selling handhelds, which means the lineup is could be expanding permanently. So if you want to add an Anbernic RG35XXSP handheld to your holiday wishlist, you won't have to worry about it selling out before December.

Keep an eye out for an official pre-order announcement from Anbernic over the next few weeks (or just buy one of the existing transparent colors if you simply can't wait).