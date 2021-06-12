Conquer the Multiverse with these 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart tips & tricks

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart epitomizes the next-gen experience thanks to its stunning graphics, haptic feedback controls, and super-fast load times. It introduces new characters and features while retaining the core elements long-time fans have come to expect. This is the perfect title to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 .

Combat, exploration, and platforming form the basis for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s gameplay. With so many upgradable weapons at your disposal and a slew of planets to visit, things can quickly get overwhelming. Thankfully, we’re here to help you get the most out of the game. Follow these tips and you’ll soon become the savior of the multiverse.

Mix it up

Ratchet & Clank games are all about arming you with an enormous arsenal of wild alien weapons. You’ll get the equivalent of assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers. There are guns that shoot miniature robot minions, create black holes, and even ones that pixelate foes. It’s tempting to stick to a select few guns, but it’s better to continuously cycle through your arsenal and use everything available.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Weapons level up with repeated use. The higher a weapon’s level, the more nodes you’ll unlock for it in the upgrade sub-menu. Nodes include enhancements like added firepower, more ammo, wider blast radius, and more. If you want to have an arsenal filled with powerful weapons, you’ll need to make use of all the tools of destruction at your disposal.

Certain weapons work better against specific enemy types. Have a horde of small rodents or lizards swarming you? Weapons with a wide dispersal range like the Executor and Void Reactor work beautifully. The fast-firing Blast Pistol and Blackhole Vortex are great for mid-sized foes. If things get too hectic (which happens often), options like the Apocalypse Glove and Ms. Fungal send out small minions to aid you. When it comes to the game’s many gigantic bosses, heavier ordinance such as the Peacemaker and Large Negatron Collider will bring them down to size.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Experiment and see which weapons work best under different circumstances and always mix things up.

Stick and move

Holding your ground against the multitude of aliens is a great way to get yourself snuffed out. If you want to survive, you’ll need to remain in constant motion. Thankfully, there are many ways to traverse the hectic battlefields.

Jump strafing (targeting an enemy while avoiding its attacks by jumping from left to right) remains as viable as ever. This technique is especially handy when facing giant bosses. It’s also great for evading small arms fire from mid-sized foes. When in doubt, jump strafe.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You’ll eventually unlock the ability to dash. This not only allows you to reach far-off ledges but is also an effective way of avoiding attacks. Like in Returnal, it’s possible to dash through enemy fire. There is no limit as to how many times you can dash, but the slow start-up animation forbids you from spamming it. As such, you’ll want to save dashing for the direst of circumstances.

Dimensional tears make it possible to instantaneously transport across a given area. Simply latch on to a tear with your tether and zip around in the blink of an eye. Doing so lets you get the drop on unsuspecting enemies and helps you avoid heavy bombardment.

Control the battlefield

Most baddies are quick and aggressive. Using the defensive measures outlined above will keep you in the fight longer but a strong offense is also necessary. Strong but smart is the best tactic. You’ll need to use your arsenal strategically.

Whenever possible, you’ll want to temporarily immobilize enemies. Weapons such as Cold Snap and Toxiary Sprinkler are excellent for this. The former encases foes in giant blocks of ice while the latter traps them inside thick roots and vines. Then there’s the aforementioned tiny robots and mushrooms who do a great job of harassing attackers. With baddies either distracted or slowed, you’re free to tear them apart with your deadliest weapons.

Bringing up the weapon wheel slows time to a crawl. This not only gives you a chance to select a weapon but also offers vital seconds to prepare your next attack. With so much chaos happening on screen, you’re going to need a breather every so often. While there is a quick-select option, it’s better to use the weapon wheel whenever possible.

Search high and low

Each planet contains a slew of collectibles. Some rest along your path, but most reside in hidden corners. A resource called raritanium has the most direct usefulness since you need it to upgrade weapons. Collecting all of the spy bots unlocks the infamous RYNO, the most powerful weapon in the entire game. Golden bolts unlock extras such as infinite health and ammo, a big head mode, gold-colored weapons, and more. While some collectibles are more useful than others, there are several reasons why it's beneficial to find them all.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beyond unlocking perks, finding collectibles allows you to see more of the meticulously rendered worlds. Make no mistake, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is an absolute visual stunner. You’ll want to experience everything Insomniac Games packed into the title.

Since most collectibles are in hard-to-reach areas, you’ll need to figure out the best route for obtaining them. For example, if a golden bolt rests on top of an insurmountable cliff, perhaps there’s a dimensional tear or grappling hook point that will get you closer to it. Other collectibles may require you to leap over large chasms by first gaining sufficient speed with your rocket-powered boots.

You can’t grab every collectible at first because reaching certain locations requires the use of specialized equipment like the aforementioned rocket boots and grappling hook. Though you should certainly grab whatever items you can, it’s better to save the majority of your treasure hunting for the latter part of the game. You’ll eventually get a map detailing the location of hidden collectibles, not to mention that you’ll have all the equipment necessary for reaching said treasure. And if you don’t find everything during your first run, you can always return after finishing the campaign to grab whatever you may have missed.