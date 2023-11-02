Dell Latitude laptops are up to 64% off before Black Friday — 5 deals I recommend

Dell Latitude Black Friday deals arrive early at Dell this week with savings of up to 64% off this top rated business laptop series. For example, drop the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1 for just $699. That's a massive that's $1,058 off its regular price of $1,757. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and on the top early Black Friday Dell deals you can snag now.

The Dell Latitude 7430 is the laptop you want if power, security and reliability are important to you. This is just one example of Dell's fantastic discounts — see the best 7 deals I recommend below. Shop Dell's entire Black Friday sale at Dell.com.

Dell Latitude Black Friday deals

1. Dell Latitude 3540 i5: $1,502 $619 @ Dell

Save $623 on the Dell Latitude 3540. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude 3540 is a wise choice. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

2. Dell Latitude 3540 i7: $1,678 $839 @ Dell

Save $839 on the 13th Gen Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3540. This laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

3. Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,323 $839 @ Dell

Save 64% on the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

4. Dell Latitude 3420: $1,587 $799 @ Dell

Save $788 on the Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simultaneously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11605G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD.

5. Dell Latitude 5540: $2447 $1,589 @ Dell

Save $859 on the Dell Latitude 5540. This laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel integrated graphics, and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: $1,534 $769 @ Dell

Honorable mention: Looking for Windows laptop alternative? Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, powered by Google's fast and secure ChromeOS. One of the best Chromebooks for business pros, it features world-class security which includes virus protection, verified Boot, the Google-designed security chip, Titan C. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB NVMe SSD, 1080p RGB camera, dual-array microphones.