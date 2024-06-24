Best Buy is having a big sale this week, here are 39 deals I recommend

Best Buy's weekly sale includes Member Deals Days and sizzling summer discounts on must-have tech. If your arsenal of gadgets is due for a refresh, there are plenty of deep price cuts on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more up for grabs.

Whether you want a laptop asap which you can buy online for in-store pick up or shopping for someone special, Best Buy's weekly sale has you covered.

During Best Buy's sale, you can save up to $1.100 on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from $649 for the Lenovo LOQ ($150 off)— a budget-friendly pickup if you want a cheap but decent gaming rig under $650.

What's even better, My Best Buy Plus members score extra savings on select products and in some instances the lowest prices ever.

My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 annually, $90 cheaper than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. With it, you get Best Buy perks and freebies throughout the year like exclusive deals, free two-day shipping, and extended 60-day return windows. In terms of free stuff, you get member-only access to 4-free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40) and three free months of YouTube Premium. (valued at $42) for example.

I could go on and on about Best Buy's amazing member benefits and deals, but why not see for yourself? See my recommended discounts below and shop Best Buy's entire sale for more options.

Best Buy weekly sale

Laptops

MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4050: was $999 now $749

Save $250 on the MSI Bravo 15 RTX 40 Series laptop. We didn't get to test the Bravo 15 however, we reviewed its sibling, the MSI Katana 15. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM., 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $879

Save $220 on the MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our hands-on MSI Cyborg 15 review. we were impressed by its unique, thin and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms. MSI calls it a "Cyberpunk inspired design". Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Chromebook 15a: was $399 now $229

Save $179 on the HP Chromebook 15a-nb0013dx, which gives you all the basics in a perfectly portable package. Expect all-day battery life from this little bad boy. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Processor N200 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC storage, 720p webcam with privacy shutter, ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $349

For a limited time, save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $699 now $549

Best Buy slashes $150 off the Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for a limited time. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members save $50 on the new iPad Pro. Plus save up to $600 when you trade in a similar device. My Best Buy Plus members get an 10% more trade-in value. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2: was $999 now $749 w/ Plus

Lowest price! Save $250 on the cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro. In our iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. Features: LTE support, 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Apple iPad 10: was $449 now $329 w/ Plus

Apple permanently dropped the price of the iPad 10 by $100 and the Best Buy reflects the discount. My Best Buy members can save an extra $20. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 w/ Plus

My Best Buy Members save $250 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $699

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. In our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were impressed by its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and S Pen. Battery life was top notch, too, at nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, includes S Pen

Phones

Moto G Power(2024): was $299 now $179 with activation

Lowest price! When activating at Best Buy, save $120 on the Motorola Moto G Power. Choose between Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colors. Just handle this high-performing phone with care. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, headphone jack, USB-C connection, fingerprint reader and facial recognition, 5G connectivity, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $279

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799 now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): was 1,699 now $1,499

Save $200 on the OnePlus Open Android phone. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: was 249 now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349 now $269

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water-resistant and built to military-grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Headphones

Beats Solo Buds: $79, save w/ trade-in

Apple's new Beats Solo Buds are now available for purchase at Best Buy for $79. If you don't mind parting with your old earbuds, you can save on the Beats Solo Buds via Best Buy's trade in offer. Features: Fully custom acoustic architecture, ergonomically angled acoustic nozzles, up to 18 hours of battery life, works with iOS and Android

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $199

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: was $249 now $189

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Gaming

Pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: $69 @ Best Buy + FREE Beta Access

Get Free Beta Access when you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One. From the manufacturer: Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders ship to arrive by its October 25, 2024 release date. Price check: Amazon $69| Walmart $69

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Dream Vapor Special Edition): $69 $59 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $10 on the Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS. Price check: Amazon $59

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549

This weekend's Best Buy sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Monitor: $was $1,299 now $799

Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

EA Sports FC 24: was 59 now $24

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

TVs

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,799

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. This premium TV features so whatever you're watching jumps out of the screen, Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): was $2,599 now $1,599

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, and don't appear washed out. The gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to the game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999

Save $200 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.