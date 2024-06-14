Best Buy is having a big sale this Father's Day weekend, here are 29 deals I recommend

Best Buy's 3-Day Father's Day weekend sale is one you don't want to miss. The big retailer is kicking off its summer discounts early with deep price cuts on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more.

Whether you're on the hunt for a last-minute Father's Day gift you can buy online for store pick up or shopping for yourself, it's an opportunity to save. Additionally, My Best Buy Plus members score extra savings on select products and in some instances the lowest prices ever.

During Best Buy's weekend sale, you can save up to $1.100 on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from $699 for the 2024 Acer Nitro V — a solid deal if you're looking for a cheap but decent gaming rig under $700.

I could go on and on about Best Buy's amazing deals, but why not see for yourself? See my recommended discounts below and shop Best Buy's entire sale for more options.

Best Buy Father's Day sale

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $499 now $279

Best Buy knocks $220 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. This configuration is Ideal for basic day-to-day tasks like multitasking, web browsing, and streaming content. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Vivobook 16: was $599 now $449

Now $150 off, the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 is an excellent value for the price. In our Asus Vivobook 16, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. This laptop packs strong performance and a great keyboard with spacious touchpad into a sturdy case. If you want a capable laptop for productivity and play, the Asus Vivobook 16 is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro V RTX 4050: was $649 now $699

Lowest price! One of the top 5 gaming laptop deals takes $250 off the Acer Nitro V. Released in May 2024, this marks a new all-time low price for this gaming PC. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's fantastic battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $700, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060: was $1,349 now $799

At $550 off, it's no surprise that the top-rated Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is a current best-seller. Launched in 2023, it runs on AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia's high-performance RTX 4060 graphics. However, we didn't get a chance to test this exact model. We reviewed the similar Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members save $50 on the new iPad Pro. Plus save up to $600 when you trade in a similar device. My Best Buy Plus members get an 10% more trade-in value. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10: was $449 now $349

Apple permanently dropped the price of the iPad 10 by $100 and the Best Buy reflects the discount. My Best Buy members can save an extra $17. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Speaker Dock: was $499 now $419

Best Buy slashes $80 off the Editor's Choice Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for a limited time. In our Pixel Tablet review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars, praising its slick, stylish design, seamless dock integration, zippy performance, and excellent battery life. This is the device for you if want a tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage, includes speaker dock

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $649

Save $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. In our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were impressed by its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and S Pen. Battery life was top notch, too, at nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, includes S Pen

Phones

Moto G Power(2024): was $299 now $179 with activation

Lowest price! When activating at Best Buy, save $120 on the Motorola Moto G Power. Choose between Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colors. Just handle this high-performing phone with care. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, headphone jack, USB-C connection, fingerprint reader and facial recognition, 5G connectivity, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $279

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799 now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): was 1,699 now $1,499

Save $200 on the OnePlus Open Android phone. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: was 249 now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $349 now $269

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water-resistant and built to military-grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Fitbit Charge 6: was 159 now $139

Rarely on sale, the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6 is just $10 shy on its lowest price ever. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 day and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199 now $169

Save $30 on the newest iteration of Fitbit's Versa line. A delicate balance between fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Versa 4 offers a durable, water resistant sleep, heart, fitness, and stress tracker as well as a GPS and phone notification mirror. Plus, you'll worry less about missing valuable health info thanks to its battery life that can exceed six days without charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: was $479 now $399

Save $80 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: was $249 now $189

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Gaming

Pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: $69 @ Best Buy + FREE Beta Access

Get Free Beta Access when you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One. From the manufacturer: Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders ship to arrive by its October 25, 2024 release date. Price check: Amazon $69| Walmart $69

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Dream Vapor Special Edition): $69 $59 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $10 on the Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS. Price check: Amazon $59

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549

This weekend's Best Buy sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Monitor: $was $1,299 now $799

Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

EA Sports FC 24: was 59 now $24

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

TVs

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,799

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. This premium TV features so whatever you're watching jumps out of the screen, Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): was $2,599 now $1,599

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, and don't appear washed out. The gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to the game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999

Save $200 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.