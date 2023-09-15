This iPhone app is like a Blackmagic camera in your pocket — here's what it can do

Blackmagic Design's Blackmagic Camera app for iPhones adds digital camera controls to the already potent iPhone camera toolset. Based on the same operating system as Blackmagic Design's award-winning digital cameras, these professional features give iPhone content creators the same tools used in feature films, television, and documentaries.

The app also includes support for Blackmagic Cloud, which allows creators to instantly collaborate and share media with multiple editors and colorists worldwide. Blackmagic Camera is now available from the Apple App Store, free of charge.

Blackmagic Camera app features Shoot in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios. Stealth mode for shooting 16:9 while holding phone vertically. Capture in Apple ProRes, HEVC and H.264 with auto proxy generation. Frame rate, shutter speed, exposure, white balance, tint and color space camera controls. Focus assist, zebra, frame guides, histogram, 3D LUT monitoring. Time of day or run time, timecode recording. PCM, IEEE Float or AAC audio recording, 44.1 or 48 kHz sample rate. VU or PPM audio meters. Thumbnail view of all recorded clips in media tab. Preview clips with scrubber, duration, timecode and file name display. Fully integrated with Blackmagic Cloud and DaVinci Resolve. Record to iPhone, select recorded clips to share via Blackmagic Cloud or sync automatically.

If you've ever used or seen a Blackmagic cinema camera, you know how user-friendly and clean the user interface is while delivering a fantastic cinema camera tool set.

Consumers can now create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films on their iPhones. Customers get the same intuitive and user-friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award-winning cameras. So it’s just like using a professional digital camera. This means customers can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO all in a single tap. Or record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard 10-bit Apple ProRes files up to 4K.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

You'll also notice that the HUD allows you to not only quickly change settings, it shows you the status, recording parameters, histogram, focus peaking, levels, frame guides, and much more. You can hide the HUD by simply sliding upwards on your phone, just like when you're using a Blackmagic cinema camera.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

You can shoot in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios, or even shoot 16:9 content while holding the phone vertically if you want to shoot unobtrusively. There are also tabs for media management, including uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, chat, and access to advanced menus.

You can truly unlock the immense power of your iPhone's camera by using advanced settings such as monitoring, audio, camera setup, recording, and more. The record tab allows video resolution and recording format control, including industry-standard Apple ProRes or space-efficient H.264 and H.265. Plus, advanced features like anamorphic de-squeeze and lens correction settings.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Professional audio options include VU or PPM audio meters and AAC, IEEE Float, and PCM formats. Customers can even add external microphones. Blackmagic Camera also includes professional monitoring tools such as zebra settings for checking exposure, focus assist, frame guides, and more. Or add 3D LUTs to recreate film looks.

Although I've not yet tried the built-in chat space to collaborate with others, it looks clean and seamless. The opportunity to be able to chat with your editing team within the workspace is empowering for on-the-go content creators.

The Blackmagic camera app is so chock full of features you must take advantage of the free download in the Apple App Store to experience it for yourself. So far, I am impressed with how similar it is to my Blackmagic pocket cinema cameras.

Also, what's better than a free, high-quality content creation tool?