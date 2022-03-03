The best Razer laptops in 2022

The best Razer laptops blend iconic looks with premium components to create some of the industry's most impressive gaming laptops. Famed for its Blade lineup, Razer has delivered cutting-edge laptops as far back as 2011. Still going strong in 2022, Razer’s Blade laptops are continuously raising the bar in the gaming market and show very little signs of slowing.

While Razer laptops are often marketed solely as gaming machines, there’s a reason many refer to them as the gamer’s MacBook Pro — and it’s not just their slim form and stylish design. While most of Razer’s laptops are specced out for serious gaming, that power works just as well for a range of content creation and CPU/GPU-intensive tasks. Whether it’s 3D rendering, video editing, or programming, Razer’s laptops have potential far beyond the borders of your Steam library .

If you’re looking to invest in one of these beastly notebooks, we’ve rounded up Laptop Mag’s best-reviewed Razer products to help narrow down your shortlist. While Razer’s catalog lacks the variety and depth of the likes of Dell or HP, if you’re looking for style, performance and unrivaled gaming potential, make way for the best Razer laptops.

What is the best Razer laptop?

There’s room for debate, but when it comes to sheer choice of configurations, performance, power and style, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is our choice for the best Razer laptop. It’ll set you back a pretty penny, starting at $2,199, but in terms of price-to-performance, Razer’s gaming thin-and-light has it all: fantastic RTX gaming performance; up to 32GB of RAM; superfast display refresh rates of up to 360Hz; a comfortable keyboard with stunning per-key Chroma RGB lighting; and a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU.

If you’re a content creator looking for your next workstation, the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition is designed for you. Outfitted with a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, the Blade 15 Studio Edition is a real workhorse chomping at the bit to take your creative projects to the next level. If you’re a video editor, 3D animator or graphic designer, you’ll be even more convinced when it comes to the incredibly bright, 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, which offers fantastic contrasts, true blacks and super vivid pictures.

Need a laptop that can plow through your office workload faster than your gaming backlog? Surprisingly, Razer has a laptop for that, too. The Razer Book 13 is an ultraportable that stands out from the usual Razer offerings in more ways than its super-sleek Mercury White CNC aluminum chassis. Designed purely with productivity users in mind, the Book 13 doesn’t even feature a discrete graphics option. However, that isn’t to say it’s lacking in performance thanks to the powerful combination of an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and integrated Iris Xe graphics.

The best Razer laptop

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2021) The best Razer laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti / GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q / GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p @ 120Hz / 360Hz, 1440p @ 165Hz / 240Hz Dimensions: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches Weight: 4.4 pounds Reasons to buy + Lightweight, attractive design + Great overall and graphics performance + Good battery life + High refresh rate display Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Blending seriously sleek design choices with enough raw power to make a kick from a mule seem tame is no easy task. However, when Razer revealed the Blade 15 Advanced Model, they made it seem effortless. Its beautiful thin-and-light chassis is something to behold, but don’t let that fool you into believing Razer’s gaming notebook is all show and no go. Thanks to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model is a gaming force majeure.

We put the Blade 15 Advanced Model to the test, running it through a gauntlet of demanding games at their highest settings. Whether running through lush jungles in Shadow of the Tomb Raider or disposing of Mold Hosts in Control, the Blade 15 Advanced Model never failed to impress. The Blade routinely scored above the premium gaming laptop average in frames per second, showcasing real performance consistency. The results of which were captured beautifully on the buttery-smooth, 15.6-inch display thanks to a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

See our full Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2021) review .

The best 17-inch Razer laptop

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) The best 17-inch Razer laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-10875H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p Dimensions: 5.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches Weight: 6.1 pounds Reasons to buy + Slim, premium chassis + Solid overall and gaming performance + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Tends to run hot

Part big-screen gaming laptop and part powerful workstation, no matter how you slice it, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is all performance. Donning the slim and sleek Razer style that sets the brand’s offerings apart from the competition, the Blade Pro 17 looks every bit as sharp as its name implies. Razer’s big-screen laptop is form and function without sacrifice and an ideal desktop replacement for those looking for a portable powerhouse that can cut through nearly everything you place before it.

The Razer Blade Pro 17’s combo of a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 octa-core CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU delivers solid performance whether you’re looking to work or play. It may not house an RTX 30-series GPU, but that didn’t stop the Blade Pro 17 from scoring impressive frame rates when pitted against the most demanding PC titles available at maximum settings.

See our full Razer Blade Pro 17 (2020) review .

The best Razer laptop for content creators

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition The best Razer laptop for content creators Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H GPU: Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display: 15.6-inch, 4K OLED Dimensions: 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches Weight: 4.8 pounds Reasons to buy + Strong graphics and performance + Vivid 4K OLED + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Poor speakers - Expensive

The Blade 15 is great, and the Blade 15 Advanced Model is even better, but the Blade 15 Studio Edition? Now we’re talking. Bathed in mercury white, the Blade 15 Studio Edition stands out from the usual black-clad beauty of Razer’s gamer-centric lineup in more ways than just looks. The Blade 15 Studio Edition sports a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with up to 32GB of RAM alongside beastly Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics with 16GB of VRAM. Nvidia’s Quadro GPU offers professional-grade performance for content creators.

Razer’s Studio Edition of the Blade 15 is a powerful machine, and even though our review model is a little dated, it remains a solid choice when looking for one of the best workstation laptops you can buy — especially when you factor in its impressively bright 15.6-inch, 4K OLED display. The Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition’s display covered an incredible 216% of the sRGB color gamut, resulting in vivid, highly color accurate images. If you’re a video editor, 3D animator or graphic designer who requires a workstation that can turn your creative sparks into a roaring bonfire, make sure the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition belongs on your shortlist.

See our full Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition review .

The best Razer laptop for productivity

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4. Razer Book 13 The best Razer laptop for productivity Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD Display: 13.4-inch, 1080p @ 60Hz Dimensions: 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches Weight: 3.1 pounds Reasons to buy + Bright, vivid display + Comfortable, customizable keyboard + Decent number of ports + Powerful overall performance Reasons to avoid - Sluggish file transfer

While Razer laptops are synonymous with gaming performance, the manufacturer isn’t afraid to step out of its comfort zone now and again. The Razer Book 13 is an ultraportable that’s designed with the productivity market in mind, rather than Razer’s typical gaming and creative customers. Razer’s Book 13 may not have the same level of gaming performance as other Razer models, but it retains the same premium feel and aesthetic — from its Mercury White CNC aluminum chassis to a stunningly bright and vivid 13.4-inch 1080p touchscreen display.

The Razer Book 13 pairs an 11th Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM for serious performance in its sleek form factor. From effortless multitasking to speedy 4K video transcoding, Razer’s thin-and-light thoroughly impressed when it came to our benchmark tests while still offering 11+ hour battery life, making it one of Razer’s longest-lasting laptops to date. Add to that a comfortable, fully programmable, chiclet-style keyboard with stunning per-key Chroma RGB lighting and you have the potential for one of the best productivity laptops around.

See our full Razer Book 13 review .

The best 14-inch AMD-based Razer laptop

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5. Razer Blade 14 The best 14-inch AMD-based Razer laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Display: 14-inch, QHD @ 165Hz Dimensions: 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches Weight: 3.9 pounds Reasons to buy + Powerful specs + Slim, chic design + Comfortable keyboard + Bright, vivid display Reasons to avoid - Expensive

It’s not often a reboot manages to win you over. In fact, whenever I hear that word now my only thoughts are of how many more of my childhood heroes will be left scowling at me while sipping on green milk. However, now and again something is dragged out of the memory hole and ends up being rather special. In this case, it’s the Razer Blade 14. After falling out of fashion back in 2017, the Blade 14 is back with a vengeance — and it’s brought some serious oomf along with it.

The Blade 14 features a host of Razer’s modern staples: the iconic black CNC aluminum chassis; a svelt thin-and-light frame; a comfortable keyboard, with per-key Chroma RGB lighting; a custom vapor chamber/dual-fan cooling combo; and a vibrant 1440p display with super-fast refresh rates of up to 165Hz. However, the crown jewels of the Blade 14 are an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, a pairing that produces top-quality graphics and flagship processing without sacrificing battery life. When it comes to small screen results, the Razer Blade 14 is nothing but big picture performance.